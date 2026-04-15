Locality and Nielsen Announce Landmark Integration of Media Data Engine, Transforming Local TV Measurement

The integration accelerates demographic audience delivery across local markets and modernizes local TV measurement in the U.S.

Locality becomes the first broadcast sales organization to implement Nielsen's MDE offering at scale.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality, the leading local TV advertising platform connecting brands to local audiences across broadcast and streaming, and Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement and media intelligence, today announced the integration of Nielsen's Media Data Engine (MDE) into Locality's broadcast advertising infrastructure.

This integration accelerates demographic audience delivery and modernizes local television measurement in the U.S.

Per this collaboration, Locality becomes the first broadcast sales organization to implement Nielsen's MDE offering at scale, enabling demographic audience delivery across all U.S. local markets to within four days of airing. Previously, this process took weeks.

The net industry benefit is a significant modernization of local TV measurement results, bringing greater speed, consistency, and predictive capabilities to broadcast campaigns.

"This partnership marks a major step forward for local broadcast," said Ann Hailer, President of Broadcast at Locality. "For decades, local television has operated on delayed reporting cycles that limited agility and optimization. By integrating Nielsen's Media Data Engine directly into our infrastructure, we are accelerating access to trusted audience insights and enabling advertisers and stations to make faster, more informed decisions across local markets."

Nielsen's MDE is a next-generation data infrastructure designed to improve the timeliness and scalability of measurement. Through this integration, Locality gains streamlined access to Nielsen Local TV data across all 210 local markets, enabling more responsive campaign planning, in-flight optimization, and performance monitoring.

"Local advertisers and broadcasters need the same level of speed and insight that has transformed national and digital media," said Paul LeFort, Managing Director of Nielsen's Local TV Client Services. "Our Media Data Engine was built to power the future of audience measurement and only Nielsen can reliably measure different demographics, including at the local level. By teaming up with Locality, we are introducing a new level of sophistication, innovation and possibilities for the entire local ad ecosystem."

The integration reflects a broader shift toward converged planning and more dynamic campaign management. By accelerating access to demographic audience insights, Locality and Nielsen are enabling local broadcast to operate with greater transparency, comparability, and responsiveness across markets. Beyond immediate speed gains, the partnership also lays the groundwork for future innovation, including predictive analytics, AI-driven modeling, and more advanced audience-based applications in linear television.

"This partnership is about building the infrastructure for the next generation of local advertising," said Michael Collins, CEO of Locality. "Together with Nielsen, we are redefining what's possible for local media, bringing broadcast measurement into a more modern, intelligent era."

The integration is now live across all local markets.

About Locality

Locality is the industry's leading local TV advertising platform built for the converging world of broadcast and streaming, wholly owned by One Equity Partners. Operating across all 210 U.S. DMAs, Locality brings together premium broadcast and streaming inventory, data, and technology into a single platform. Its proprietary technologies include LocalX for planning, buying, and measurement; Darwin, its AI-powered local broadcast planning and optimization solution; Audience Engine, which transforms more than 25 billion local impressions into predictive audience insights; and Collective, which enables advertising planners and buyers to plan and activate across local TV at national scale with greater efficiency. Visit locality.com for more information.

About Nielsen

Nielsen is a global leader in audience measurement, data, and media intelligence. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their global audiences – now and into the future. Learn more at www.nielsen.com and connect with us on social media (X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram).

SOURCE Locality Inc.