Locality Adds Sales Leaders to Scale National Access to Local TV Advertising Through Collective Ahead of Upfronts

Senior hires support growing demand for simplified, audience-based access to local television at national scale

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality, the leading local TV advertising platform connecting brands to local audiences across broadcast and streaming, today announced the appointment of Steve Fish and Adam Quinn as vice presidents of sales to support the continued expansion of its national go-to-market strategy for Collective, Locality's data‑driven broadcast solution that enables national advertisers to plan and activate local television inventory at scale.

Collective gives national advertisers a unified, audience-based way to access and activate local broadcast with the ability to extend campaigns into streaming for incremental reach.

Fish and Quinn bring deep expertise in data-driven advertising and national sales leadership. They will play a critical role in scaling adoption of Locality's Collective solution among national advertisers and agencies. Their appointments reflect Locality's focus on making audience-based buying across local television easier to plan, activate, and measure at national scale, particularly as Upfront dynamics continue to shift.

"Local television is one of the most powerful advertising platforms, and also one of the most complex to execute at scale," said Michael Collins, CEO of Locality. "As demand grows for more efficient, data-driven ways to reach audiences wherever they're watching content, we're investing in the people and infrastructure required to simplify that process. Steve and Adam bring the experience and leadership to help more advertisers unlock the full value of local television."

Together, Fish and Quinn bring decades of combined experience in the advertising industry. Fish's background includes roles at ITN Networks, DirecTV Ad Sales, and most recently Ampersand, while Quinn's spans ESPN, National Geographic Partners, and most recently Simulmedia. With deep expertise in national sales and advanced advertising solutions, they will focus on accelerating adoption of Collective among national advertisers and agencies, working in close partnership with Brian Morse, vice president and head of Collective, to scale the solution across the market.

Their appointments come at a pivotal moment as Upfront negotiations evolve within an increasingly converged TV landscape. As buying shifts toward audience-first planning, advertisers are seeking more coordinated ways to execute across markets and channels. Bringing data and flexibility into broadcast buying allows local markets to play an intentional, integrated role within national upfront strategies. This approach supports more effective delivery in underserved markets and expands access to high-demand inventory, including live sports and tentpole events, even as national supply becomes constrained.

This investment in go-to-market leadership builds on a series of recent innovations from Locality designed to modernize how audiences are reached across local broadcast and streaming. Recent announcements include the acquisition of Deben, advancements in audience and planning capabilities, new measurement solution with Nielsen, and the appointment of a new CTO. Together, these efforts reinforce Locality's commitment to making local TV easier to buy, improving measurement consistency, and aligning how audiences watch today.

For more information on Locality and Collective, visit www.locality.com.

About Locality

Locality is the industry's leading local TV advertising platform built for the converging world of broadcast and streaming, wholly owned by One Equity Partners. Operating across all 210 U.S. DMAs, Locality brings together premium broadcast and streaming inventory, data, and technology into a single platform. Its proprietary technologies include LocalX for planning, buying, and measurement; Darwin, its AI-powered local broadcast planning and optimization solution; Audience Engine, which transforms more than 25 billion local impressions into predictive audience insights; and Collective, which enables advertising planners and buyers to plan and activate across local TV at national scale with greater efficiency. Visit locality.com for more information.

SOURCE Locality Inc.