Locality Appoints Tom Wolfe as SVP of Programmatic Strategy and Partnerships

Former Roku and Viant executive will lead publisher partnerships and programmatic strategy as Locality expands converged local TV capabilities

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality, the leading local TV advertising platform connecting brands to local audiences across broadcast and streaming, today announced the appointment of Tom Wolfe as SVP of Programmatic Strategy and Partnerships.

Tom Wolfe

Wolfe will lead publisher partnerships and programmatic strategy as Locality expands advertiser access to publisher-direct, premium local TV inventory. His appointment comes as advertisers increasingly seek cleaner supply paths, fewer intermediaries, and greater visibility into performance, especially in local environments where fragmented access has historically limited measurement and control.

"Tom's appointment reflects our commitment to making local TV advertising easier to buy and more transparent for advertisers," said Michael Collins, CEO of Locality. "He brings a deep understanding of how publisher relationships, programmatic technology, and data can come together to create a better, more scalable local TV marketplace."

Throughout his more than 30‑year career, Wolfe has launched and led business units at major media and technology companies including Roku, Comcast, TiVo, and YuMe, and has advised organizations including VIZIO, Adform, and Vice Media. Most recently, Wolfe served as SVP of Business Development at Viant, where he led strategic partnerships focused on programmatic supply, and co‑founded analytics company AIP alongside former Roku executives.

Wolfe will focus on deepening Locality's publisher relationships and advancing the infrastructure behind transparent, flexible, and accountable local TV activation. That work is central to Locality's commitment to giving advertisers a seamless way to reach local audiences at national scale.

For more information about Locality's technology and recent investments, visit locality.com/news.

About Locality

Locality is the industry's leading local TV advertising platform built for the converging world of broadcast and streaming, wholly owned by One Equity Partners. Operating across all 210 U.S. DMAs, Locality brings together premium broadcast and streaming inventory, data, and technology into a single platform. Its proprietary technologies include LocalX for planning, buying, and measurement; Darwin, its AI-powered local broadcast planning and optimization solution; Audience Engine, which transforms more than 25 billion local impressions into predictive audience insights; and Collective, which enables advertising planners and buyers to plan and activate across local TV at national scale with greater efficiency. Visit locality.com for more information.

SOURCE Locality Inc.