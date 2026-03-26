Locality Appoints Kouros Esfahany as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Cross-Platform Innovation in Local TV Advertising

Veteran ad-tech executive to lead next phase of scalable technology and data-driven growth

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locality, the leading local TV advertising platform connecting brands to local audiences across broadcast and streaming, today announced the appointment of Kouros Esfahany as chief technology officer.

Kouros joins Locality as the company advances its unified platform across the local TV ecosystem and centralizes its data strategy following its introduction of Audience Engine, Locality's proprietary data infrastructure that transforms more than 25 billion local data signals into high-fidelity predictive audiences, driving real-time performance across local markets.

"As broadcast and streaming continue to converge, the need for a unified, data-driven approach to local advertising has never been greater," said Michael Collins, CEO of Locality. "We've been building the technology and data foundation to support that shift, giving buyers and planners a clearer, more consistent way to plan, execute, and measure campaigns across markets and better understand the distinct value broadcast and streaming each deliver. Kouros has a proven ability to turn complex technology into real outcomes, and he'll play a key role in what comes next for us."

As CTO, Kouros will lead the continued evolution of Locality's technology, including LocalX, its proprietary platform for planning, buying, and optimizing local video campaigns; Darwin, its AI-powered local broadcast planning and optimization solution; and Collective, which enables national planning and activation across local TV at scale. He will also build on Audience Engine, advancing the data and AI capabilities that drive more effective local execution and performance for advertisers.

"Local advertising is undergoing a profound transformation as scale and precision come together," said Kouros. "Locality has built a strong cross-platform footprint across the TV ecosystem, combined with historical local campaign data and advanced analytics in a single, unified workflow. My focus will be on accelerating the technology that connects these pieces—using automation, AI-driven insights, and integrated data infrastructure to power a more intelligent and efficient marketplace between buyers and premium local TV inventory."

A published author and holder of 14 U.S. patents, Kouros brings unique experience in bridging long-term technology vision with practical business outcomes. A well-known tech innovator, he previously served as Chief Technology Officer at XR Extreme Reach and eBay, and SVP of Engineering at FreeWheel, and has held other leadership roles throughout his career. With this appointment, Locality reinforces its commitment to a platform-driven future for local advertising, one that combines massive local reach, predictive audience insights, and unified execution across broadcast and streaming environments to deliver a fully unified, accountable, and data-driven future of local TV advertising.

For more information about Locality's leadership team, visit locality.com.

About Locality

Locality is the industry's leading local TV advertising platform built for the converging world of broadcast and streaming, wholly owned by One Equity Partners. Operating across all 210 U.S. DMAs, Locality brings together premium broadcast and streaming inventory, data, and technology into a single platform. Its proprietary technologies include LocalX for planning, buying, and measurement; Darwin, its AI-powered local broadcast planning and optimization solution; Audience Engine, which transforms more than 25 billion local impressions into predictive audience insights; and Collective, which enables advertising planners and buyers to plan and activate across local TV at national scale with greater efficiency. Visit locality.com for more information.

SOURCE Locality Inc.