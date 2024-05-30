LOCHNER ADDS PRAEDICO'S DIGITAL TWIN PLATFORM FOR RAIL NETWORKS TO TECHNOLOGY SERVICE OFFERING

CHICAGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lochner, a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, has partnered with Praedico, a global technology company, to provide digital twin and asset management solutions for passenger and freight rail clients across North America.

With offices in the US, the Netherlands, and Australia, Praedico partners with clients to transform their transit and rail networks through the power of rail knowledge and technology, delivering increased value, availability, reliability, productivity, and safety.

Praedico integrates operational data and asset management information into a simple and intuitive software platform. By aggregating, organizing, and managing the static, spatial and live data for all rail assets, Praedico creates a data-driven digital rail network. The platform allows the progression from reactive maintenance to a predictive or AI-driven approach, maximizing efficiency, optimizing capacity, and increasing availability.

For rail asset and maintenance managers, having a digital twin of the entire network provides visibility into the performance of infrastructure assets – from the big picture to the smallest detail – with the ability to monitor and compare the performance of tracks, stations and rolling stock.

"What differentiates Praedico in the marketplace is their deep railway domain knowledge," said Lochner's Transit & Rail Market Director Gary Thomas. "With their digital twin solution, they have set a new standard of railway asset management and maintenance across light rail, commuter rail, subways, intercity and high-speed passenger rail, and freight rail networks."

Added Praedico CEO Marc Maathuis, "We are thrilled to partner with Lochner, combining our trusted expertise in the transit and rail industry. This collaboration brings together rail professionals who truly understand the market and are committed to delivering outcome-focused solutions."

Gary Thomas and Praedico's COO Lewis Hillman will be attending the American Public Transportation Association's (APTA) Rail Conference in Cleveland, Ohio, June 2-5, 2024.

About Praedico

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the US. The company is ranked No.103 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

