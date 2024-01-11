LOCHNER RESELECTED AS OWNER REPRESENTATIVE FOR INDIANA TOLL ROAD

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, has been selected by the Indiana Toll Road Concession Company (ITRCC) to continue serving as owner representative and begin the planning and design of the fourth phase of the Pavement Upgrade for a Superior Highway (PUSH) project.

The Indiana Toll Road spans 157 miles across Northern Indiana, linking the Ohio border to the Illinois State line and connecting Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard of the United States.
As the owner's representative during the first three phases of PUSH, Lochner provided program management services, design oversight, and construction oversight for the rehabilitation of 113 miles (472-lane miles) of toll road, including pavement rehabilitation of the main line and shoulders, installation of new fiber optic cable, interchange pavement replacements, and rehabilitation of 85 bridge structures. The first three phases of the PUSH program contained a constructed value of nearly $400 million.

PUSH 4.0 involves the rehabilitation of a 34-mile corridor section of the toll road from mile marker 123 to 157. The project also encompasses the rehabilitation of 26 bridges, including the construction of new widened decks, deck patching and overlays, substructure patching, and superstructure blasting and painting. The construction of PUSH 4.0 is scheduled for 2025.

"Lochner is honored to continue our partnership with the Indiana Toll Road Concession Company, upholding our commitment to excellence and supporting the ITRCC's mission of delivering a safe, reliable, and efficient service to its customers," said Lochner's Great Lakes Regional Manager Eric Wilson.

The Indiana Toll Road spans 157 miles across Northern Indiana, linking the Ohio border to the Illinois State line and connecting Chicago with the Eastern Seaboard of the United States. ITRCC is responsible for the toll road's construction, maintenance, repair, and operation.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

