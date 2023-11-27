LOCHNER SIGNS EQUITY IN INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT PLEDGE

H.W. Lochner, Inc.

27 Nov, 2023, 11:45 ET

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, is proud to join public agencies, architectural and engineering consultancies, and professional organizations throughout the U.S. as a signatory of the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) pledge. The signing ceremony took place on November 20, 2023, at Engineering News Record's Los Angeles Infrastructure Forum.

Lochner's CEO and Board Chair Terry Ruhl joined 13 other infrastructure leaders to sign the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) Pledge at ENR's LA Infrastructure Forum on November 20, 2023.
 The EIP is an initiative aimed at providing greater access to prime, joint venture, and equity contracting opportunities for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUBs). As a signatory, Lochner recognizes the importance of creating a more equitable playing field for underrepresented businesses to thrive and contribute to the nation's infrastructure development.

Lochner CEO and Board Chairman Terry Ruhl emphasized the significance of this commitment, stating, "At Lochner, we believe in the transformative power of opportunity. By signing the Equity in Infrastructure Project pledge, we reaffirm our dedication to building opportunity pathways for more small businesses to fully participate in the historic funding provided by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, contributing to the vitality of communities across America."

Lochner's participation in the signing ceremony, and Mr. Ruhl's appointment to the EIP Advisory Council, aligns with the company's broader efforts to champion and invest in small and disadvantaged businesses within the infrastructure industry through mentor-protégé programs and other business partnerships. In 2023, Lochner welcomed a minority-owned business, Triunity, Inc., and a women-owned business, K Friese + Associates, to its family of companies, supporting the desire of both firms to take their business to the next level, while providing greater opportunity for their people. Additionally, Jonnie Thomas from Triunity and Karen Friese from KFA have joined Lochner's board of directors, helping to guide the strategy and direction of the broader organization.

About the Equity in Infrastructure Project

The Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) exists to build generational wealth and reduce the racial wealth gap by improving public infrastructure contracting practices to create more prime, joint venture and equity contracting opportunities for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUBs).

EIP was founded by Denver International Airport CEO Phillip A. Washington and former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Transportation John D. Porcari in anticipation of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and to advance President Biden's Justice40 Initiative and Executive Order 13985, which pledges to increase by 2025 the share of federal contracts that go to small and disadvantaged businesses. To date, 55 heads of transit authorities, airports, ports, water districts, and engineering firms from across the nation have signed the EIP pledge. For a list of EIP's signers and its distinguished Advisory Council and supporters, visit https://equityininfrastructure.org/.

About Lochner 

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, right-of-way, and drainage services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.128 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

