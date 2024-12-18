LOCHNER'S ERIC RIVERA HONORED AS TOP 40 UNDER 40 IN AIRPORT SECTOR

News provided by

H.W. Lochner, Inc.

Dec 18, 2024, 08:05 ET

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, proudly announces that Eric Rivera, PE, has been named to Airport Business Magazine's 2024 Top 40 Under 40 list. This prestigious recognition celebrates high-achieving young professionals driving innovation and excellence in the airport sector.

Continue Reading
Lochner's Eric Rivera, PE
Lochner's Eric Rivera, PE

Based in Lochner's Grand Junction, Colorado office, Eric has been a key contributor to aviation engineering since joining Armstrong Consultants (now Lochner) in 2013. Rising from Airport Engineer to his current role as Design Department Lead, Eric manages complex projects for commercial service and general aviation airports, including:

  • The reconstruction of Taxiway A and the terminal apron at Canyonlands Regional Airport in Moab, Utah, which was honored with an American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Engineering Excellence Award.
  • The complete runway reconstruction and ARC upgrade also at Canyonlands Regional Airport, which earned Engineering News-Record's (ENR) Mountain States Best Project Award.
  • The rehabilitation of Runway 17/35 at Logan-Cache Airport, located in Logan, Utah.

Beyond his technical achievements, Eric is passionate about fostering the next generation of engineers. As a leader within Lochner, he mentors young professionals, sharing his airport design experience and expertise. Reflecting on his career, Eric stated: "I am proud to work as a civil engineer in aviation, where every project contributes to a safe and efficient travel system. The aviation community is vast and unique, and I'm driven by the knowledge that my work supports critical infrastructure that people rely on every day. I am grateful to be part of this industry, working behind the scenes to meet the needs of our clients and the communities they serve."

Eric is a recent graduate of Lochner's Leadership Foundations Program in conjunction with the DePaul University Driehaus College of Business.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.103 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

Armstrong Consultants was acquired by Lochner in December 2022 and fully integrated as Lochner in September 2024.

CONTACT:             

Laura White 

Director of Marketing & Business Development

[email protected]

737.704.3080 | 701.269.2110 (cell)

SOURCE H.W. Lochner, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

DAN MANOJLOVSKI JOINS LOCHNER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

DAN MANOJLOVSKI JOINS LOCHNER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan...
LOCHNER APPOINTS KIRK EVANS AS LEADER OF NATIONAL AVIATION PRACTICE

LOCHNER APPOINTS KIRK EVANS AS LEADER OF NATIONAL AVIATION PRACTICE

H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, is pleased to announce that Kirk Evans, PE, has ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

Airlines & Aviation

Airlines & Aviation

Construction & Building

Construction & Building

Awards

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics