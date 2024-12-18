LOCHNER'S ERIC RIVERA HONORED AS TOP 40 UNDER 40 IN AIRPORT SECTOR

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner), a leading provider of infrastructure planning and engineering services, proudly announces that Eric Rivera, PE, has been named to Airport Business Magazine's 2024 Top 40 Under 40 list. This prestigious recognition celebrates high-achieving young professionals driving innovation and excellence in the airport sector.

Based in Lochner's Grand Junction, Colorado office, Eric has been a key contributor to aviation engineering since joining Armstrong Consultants (now Lochner) in 2013. Rising from Airport Engineer to his current role as Design Department Lead, Eric manages complex projects for commercial service and general aviation airports, including:

The reconstruction of Taxiway A and the terminal apron at Canyonlands Regional Airport in Moab, Utah , which was honored with an American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) Engineering Excellence Award.

The complete runway reconstruction and ARC upgrade also at Canyonlands Regional Airport, which earned Engineering News-Record's (ENR) Mountain States Best Project Award.

The rehabilitation of Runway 17/35 at Logan-Cache Airport, located in Logan, Utah.

Beyond his technical achievements, Eric is passionate about fostering the next generation of engineers. As a leader within Lochner, he mentors young professionals, sharing his airport design experience and expertise. Reflecting on his career, Eric stated: "I am proud to work as a civil engineer in aviation, where every project contributes to a safe and efficient travel system. The aviation community is vast and unique, and I'm driven by the knowledge that my work supports critical infrastructure that people rely on every day. I am grateful to be part of this industry, working behind the scenes to meet the needs of our clients and the communities they serve."

Eric is a recent graduate of Lochner's Leadership Foundations Program in conjunction with the DePaul University Driehaus College of Business.

About Lochner

Founded in 1944, Lochner provides planning, environmental, design, construction engineering and inspection, and program/construction management services for surface transportation, aviation, and water clients across the United States. The company is ranked No.103 in Engineering News-Record's list of the Top 500 Design Firms.

Armstrong Consultants was acquired by Lochner in December 2022 and fully integrated as Lochner in September 2024.

