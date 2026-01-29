Lockheed Martin and U.S. Department of War Sign Framework Agreement to Quadruple THAAD Interceptor Production Capacity

News provided byLockheed Martin
Jan 29, 2026, 06:45 ET
Company also to break ground on new Munitions Acceleration Center in Arkansas
CAMDEN, Ark., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) signed a framework agreement with the Department of War (DoW) to quadruple the production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptors, from 96 to 400 interceptors per year. This announcement builds on the first-of-its-kind agreement signed between the parties earlier this month to accelerate production of PAC-3® Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) interceptors.
