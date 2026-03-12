Lockheed Martin Skunk Works' DARKSTAR Revisited: The Untold Secrets! at The Palm Springs Air Museum

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors' demand to see Lockheed Martin Skunk Works' DARKSTAR (manufactured for a major motion picture) has been so strong that a special lecture / reception has been added for Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 6 PM.

Brian Herschberger, one of the Lockheed Martin Skunk Works designers who worked on DARKSTAR will give the lecture and share rare photos. Light refreshments will be served. The event requires a ticket at an affordable price of $60 for the general public and $45 for Palm Springs Air Museum members. Children 12 and under get in free with paid adult admission. Visit PSAirMuseum.org for more information and to buy tickets in advance. Tickets will be available at the door. The viewing, lecture and reception takes place inside the General Miles Hangar at the Palm Springs Air Museum, located at 745 N. Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, CA 92262.

Click here for an image of Darkstar.

The Palm Springs Air Museum contains over 80 vintage airframes from World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and Operation Freedom with the addition of the F-117 Stealth Fighter inside The Jim Houston Pavilion. Flying and static aircraft are contained inside 91,000 square feet of climate-controlled hangars and on the tarmac. Additional displays and memorabilia are located throughout the hangars. For more information, visit PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org or call 760-778-6262 during business hours.

Media contact: Ann Greer [email protected] / 323-363-8243

SOURCE Palm Springs Air Museum