Palm Springs Air Museum Nominated for 4th Emmy by Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

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Palm Springs Air Museum

May 02, 2026, 14:20 ET

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday evening, May 1, 2026, the Palm Springs Air Museum picked up its fourth Emmy Nomination in the military documentary category for Voices of Valor: World War II Heroes In Their Own Words. Nominated are writer / researcher Phillip Large, and producers Fred Bell, Joe Mantegna, Dan Ramm, and Dick Shalhoub. The Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honors excellence in television in the Pacific Southwest including San Diego, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, Bakersfield, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Maria.

The Palm Springs Air Museum's 25th Anniversary Celebration was the first long form documentary to be produced, broadcast, and to then receive an Emmy for Long Form Documentary. Subsequent nominations were received for Women In Aviation and Stealth to Sixth: Shaping the Next Generation. The latter received an Emmy for Military Programming and Editing. Awards will be announced at the Emmy Celebration Gala on June 27, 2026 in San Diego.

The Palm Springs Air Museum is an educational non-profit history and aviation museum, dedicated to educating future generations, honoring our veterans, and preserving our aviation history.Open daily from 10 until 5, (closed Thanksgiving, Christmas and February 7, 2026) it is located at 745 N. Gene Autry Trail, Palm Springs, CA 92262, the main phone number is 760-778-6262. Visit PSAirMuseum.org for more info. Kids 12 and under get free admission with a paying adult.

Media contact: Ann Greer – cell – 1-323-363-8243, [email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE Palm Springs Air Museum

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