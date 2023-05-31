Lockheed Martin to Feature Kennametal Tools in Machining Guide

Kennametal's HARVI end mills recognized in the industry for aerospace tooling excellence

PITTSBURGH, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) announced today that its HARVI™ solid carbide end mills will be included as a preferred product in Lockheed Martin's internal machining guide. The resource, produced by Lockheed Martin Aeronautics' Operations Technology group for internal operations and engineering, as well as global supply-chain partners, identifies the most effective parameters and processes for machining material-specific aerospace components.

"We're honored to be a longtime supplier to Lockheed Martin and to have our HARVI III metal cutting end milling portfolio featured in one of its most invaluable machining guides," said Keith Mudge, Kennametal Vice President Metal Cutting Sales, Americas. "We work closely with customers like Lockheed Martin to problem solve and deliver the utmost accuracy in machining. Inclusion of HARVI end mills in this internal resource is a testament to our commitment in the industry and our high standard of excellence."

About HARVI™ Solid Carbide End Mills

The Kennametal HARVI solid carbide end mill portfolio is an industry staple because of its ability to outperform other end mill tools when working on hard-to-machine aerospace materials like titanium and Inconel.

A signature Kennametal brand and bestseller, HARVI end mills have been proven to deliver time and cost savings in aerospace operations with impressive Metal Removal Rates and longer tool life. Users experience maximum productivity from HARVI style end mills with features like:

  • HARVI 1 TE's twisted cutting edge for increased corner stability and market leading ramping and helical interpolation operations.
  • Proprietary relief from anti-vibration-anti-friction technology.
  • Unequal divided flutes including some with variable helix, enabling vibration dampening and unmatched feed rates.
  • An innovative flute design with chip gashes to reduce cutting forces and promote more efficient chip evacuation.

In April 2023, Kennametal launched a new end mill grade called KCSM15A and will be expanding its HARVI product lines in Fall 2023.

For more information about the Kennametal line of HARVI end mills, visit: https://www.kennametal.com/us/en/products/metalworking-tools/milling/solid-end-milling/high-performance-solid-carbide-end-mills.html

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022. Learn more at www.kennametal.com. Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services.

Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.

