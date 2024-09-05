Lockheed Martin Welcomes Egypt to the C-130J Super Hercules Fleet

EL ALAMEIN, Egypt, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Egyptian Armed Forces announced today at the Egypt International Air Show that Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will deliver two C-130J-30 Super Hercules tactical airlifters to the Egyptian Air Force (EAF) through a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) with the U.S. Air Force. Egypt is the 23rd nation to join the worldwide Super Hercules operating community.

As the most advanced and proven tactical airlifter in the world, the C-130J-30 delivers enhanced capability, additional versatility and increased power to EAF crews. Egypt operates one of the world's largest C-130H fleets, which has a significant presence in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, supporting military, peacekeeping, humanitarian and natural disaster response mission requirements. Egypt joins seven MENA operators that have chosen the C-130J as a preferred medium-sized tactical airlifter and tanker.

"Egypt is a distinguished C-130 operator, flying its Hercules fleet to support some of the most challenging mission requirements," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin's Air Mobility & Maritime Missions line of business. "Welcoming Egypt to the C-130J Super Hercules global fleet is an honor that truly represents the longstanding partnership between our two nations and with Lockheed Martin. With these new C-130J-30s, the Egyptian Air Force's tactical airlift presence will deliver unmatched capabilities and aligned force amplification to serve Egypt, North Africa and the world."

Always evolving, continually innovating and ready for what's next, the Super Hercules leads the charge by setting standards and shaping the future of tactical airlift missions, offering many advantages found in no other medium-sized tactical airlifter in production or operation today. To date, Lockheed Martin has delivered more than 545 C-130Js and the Super Hercules global fleet has surpassed more than 3 million flight hours.

Super Hercules discriminators include proven operational readiness with the greatest ease of transition, increased reliability, superior tactical airlift and combat airdrop capabilities, certification by more than 20 airworthiness authorities, and enhanced survivability. The C-130J also delivers unmatched interoperability with NATO and partner nations, robust industrial partnerships and verified low life-cycle costs with significant fuel savings, resulting in a reduced carbon footprint compared to other medium-sized jet airlifters.

See how and why the C-130J continues to be the worldwide choice in tactical airlift through the newest episode of "Into the Cockpit" on Lockheed Martin's YouTube channel, which offers exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the Super Hercules.

For more information, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/c130.

