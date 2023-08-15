Lockton announces Greg Spore as U.S. Financial Services Markets Leader

News provided by

Lockton

15 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held independent insurance brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Spore as the new U.S. Financial Services Markets Leader. This addition reinforces Lockton's commitment to innovation, growth and unparalleled client service in key financial lines. 

Continue Reading
Greg Spore joins Lockton as U.S. Financial Services Markets Leader
Greg Spore joins Lockton as U.S. Financial Services Markets Leader

"The addition of Greg, who has a proven track record of leadership and innovation, reflects Lockton's goal of attracting the industry's best talent," said Said Taiym, U.S. COO. "Greg's focus on achieving market-leading outcomes will benefit our clients, our people, insurer partners, and help the practice remain an area of immense growth for Lockton." 

In his new role, Spore will be responsible for driving successful results for clients and strategic growth with Lockton's insurer partners, focusing on financial, professional, and cyber risks. He will also collaborate closely with Lockton's analytics team to develop strategies for Lockton Financial Services and the broker's Cyber & Technology Practice. He is based in Chicago.  

"Greg's extensive knowledge and experience in financial lines will be instrumental in driving exceptional results for our clients," said Devin Beresheim, EVP, Specialty Practices Leader. "With his leadership, we will create and implement market-leading strategies to execute with insurers."  

Spore has 34 years of insurance industry experience and is a proven leader in financial lines. He joins Lockton from Guy Carpenter, where he most recently served as the Financial Lines Center of Excellence Leader. Prior to that role, he was the U.S. FINPRO Placement Leader for Marsh, where he was responsible for premium in several product lines, including directors and officers liability (D&O), errors and omissions (E&O), and cyber. He also led analytics for the practice and provided strategic advice to clients related to complex placements and claims. 

"I am thrilled to join an independent organization with a clear focus on growth and superior client service," said Spore. "I look forward to contributing to the continued success of Lockton and the financial services team."  

About Lockton 

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 10,750+ Associates doing business in over 140 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com

SOURCE Lockton

Also from this source

Soukromé vlastnictví a dlouhodobá strategie zajistily společnosti Lockton dvoucifernou úroveň růstu

La propriété privée et la stratégie à long terme entraînent une croissance à deux chiffres pour Lockton

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.