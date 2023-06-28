Lockton Announces National Benefits Survey Findings

Survey of U.S. employers finds companies balancing competing pressures and seeking value for workers 

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton Companies, the world's largest privately held independent insurance brokerage and consulting firm released today its 2023 Lockton National Benefits Survey findings. The survey of U.S. employers found market shifts and rising cost pressures are driving employers to think differently about how to satisfy employee needs, in a stubbornly competitive job market.

Findings from the 2023 Lockton National Benefits Survey
One example of how employers were thinking differently was via access to more effective care. From 2022 to 2023, there was a 11-percentage point increase in employers saying they were addressing health equity through provider access, allowing their people to better address health concerns, including before an ailment becomes a chronic condition.

The survey included responses from more than 1,300 employers across a variety of industries and group sizes with different philosophies and priorities on balancing talent attraction with the costs of providing health and welfare benefits.

"Lockton's independence gives us the unique ability to focus on the needs of our clients and this survey is a great representation of that ability," said Tom Schaffler, Chairman of the Lockton People Solutions U.S. Executive Committee. "All of our clients have access to the research synthesized in this survey as well as access to a team of experts to help them analyze the data and translate the information into the right-sized solutions for their organizations and people."

Lockton's 2023 National Survey showed that as organizations seek to manage rising costs, employers continue to prioritize the employee experience and are minimizing unnecessary disruption for their people. To find this balance, however, employers must know their employees and what they value in their current benefits. To learn more about the insights from the 2023 Lockton National Benefits Survey, please visit executive summary here.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 9,500+ Associates doing business in over 135 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 14 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." In 2022, Forbes named Lockton among America's Best Large Employers and one of the Best Employers for Diversity. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

