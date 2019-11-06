Lockton announces Peter Clune as next CEO

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Lockton announced today, during the company's annual Global Growth Forum, the appointment of Peter Clune as Chief Executive Officer and Ron Lockton as Chairman of Lockton, Inc., effective May 1, 2020.

Clune has been with Lockton for 13 years, most recently serving as U.S. President and COO.

Peter Clune, Lockton's incoming Chief Executive Officer. INDEPENDENCE is at the core of who Lockton is and, in our industry, independence is UNCOMMON. Uncommonly Independent reflects Lockton's unwavering commitment to remain privately owned and free to do what’s best for clients.

"Peter is one of very few non-Lockton family members to be CEO in the firm's 53-year history," said David Lockton. "During his tenure as U.S. President, he has made several key decisions that have been critical to ensuring Lockton's double-digit growth. He's a collaborator, a consensus builder and the right leader for Lockton."

Clune replaces Ron Lockton, who is being named Chairman of the firm. Ron is the son of founder Jack Lockton, who died in 2004, and the nephew of current Chairman David Lockton. Ron has worked at Lockton for 29 years as a Producer and held several key leadership positions, including most recently as the CEO of Lockton, Inc.

David Lockton will step down as Chairman, a role he has held for the last 18 years; he will maintain his presence at Lockton with a new focus. David will concentrate on promoting Lockton's continued aggressive growth at a strategic level. His new role will leverage Lockton's advantage in the market and perpetuate the company's private ownership.

"Under David's leadership, Lockton has grown to a nearly $2 billion-dollar global company with more than 7,500 Associates in offices around the world," said Ron Lockton, incoming Chairman. "I am grateful for his leadership and appreciate all of the guidance he has given Peter and me as we prepare for our new roles. I am excited about our amazing momentum and bright future."

Lockton's leadership announcement was released on Lockton's new global website, featuring its new global tag line, Uncommonly Independent. Lockton is celebrating its position as the world's largest privately held broker by unequivocally declaring it will maintain its independence and family ownership. The globalization of Lockton's brand has been a top priority for Ron Lockton during his term as CEO. Lockton plans a global rollout of its new global brand strategy over the next 12 to 18 months.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 7,500 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 11 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." In 2019, Lockton was named a top 50 company to work for in London by Best Companies.

