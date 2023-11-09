Lockton Appoints Andrea Lieberman as U.S. Financial Services Claims Leader

News provided by

Lockton

09 Nov, 2023, 12:52 ET

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held independent insurance broker, announced today the appointment of Andrea Lieberman as U.S. Financial Services Claims Leader. In this role, Lieberman will lead the Financial Services claims team and drive the practice's strategic vision to deliver the best possible claims experience and results for clients.

Continue Reading
Andrea Lieberman
Andrea Lieberman

Lieberman brings over 30 years of experience to Lockton, including 27 years at Marsh, where she most recently served as Managing Director and Senior Claims Advocate within its financial and professional risk practice. She previously was in private practice at several national law firms, representing management liability insurance carriers in connection with insurance coverage analysis, disputes, and litigation.

Following Lieberman's appointment, Sarah Downey will transition from her existing Financial Services Claims Leader role into the broader, newly created role of U.S. Financial Services Head of Operations. Downey will lead on key global growth and client initiatives for the U.S. Financial Services division and continue to raise operational excellence with each key industry and product vertical.

"Andrea brings to Lockton a wealth of technical expertise, in addition to immense credibility with clients, insurers and defense counsel, making her one of the most exceptional claims leaders in the market. Our continued investment in top talent further strengthens our goal of providing the best possible risk solutions for our clients," said Devin Beresheim, Specialty Practices Leader.

"Delivering superior claims outcomes to our clients is one of the many aspects that sets Lockton apart. Welcoming Andrea into this leadership role only reaffirms our commitment to clients and excellence in every aspect of claims handling," added Downey.

About Lockton
What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 10,750+ Associates doing business in over 140 countries to focus solely on clients' risk, insurance and people needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

SOURCE Lockton

Also from this source

Lockton announces Greg Spore as U.S. Financial Services Markets Leader

Lockton announces Greg Spore as U.S. Financial Services Markets Leader

Lockton, the world's largest privately held independent insurance brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Greg Spore as the new U.S....
Soukromé vlastnictví a dlouhodobá strategie zajistily společnosti Lockton dvoucifernou úroveň růstu

Soukromé vlastnictví a dlouhodobá strategie zajistily společnosti Lockton dvoucifernou úroveň růstu

Společnost Lockton, největší světová nezávislá a soukromá pojišťovací makléřská společnost, vykázala za uplynulý fiskální rok, který skončil 30....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.