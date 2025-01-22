Lockton Hires Ritu Sakuja as Senior Vice President, Product Management 

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest privately held insurance brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the hiring of Ritu Sakuja as Senior Vice President, Product Management. Sakuja will be responsible for accelerating the delivery of innovative digital products for Lockton's People Solutions business.

Sakuja brings to Lockton valuable experience in both technical product innovation and digital consulting at the intersection of technology, human resources and healthcare. With more than 20 years of experience in product strategy and management, Ritu was most recently a Product Leader at Amazon.

"We are so excited to be able to attract someone of Ritu's expertise to Lockton," said Amit Mantrow, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Lockton. "She will be instrumental in ensuring our People Solutions clients have access to the most innovative tools that improve access to insights and decision-making while providing a great digital experience."

Sakuja holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in computer science from Kurukshetra University. Prior to Amazon, she spent time at both Mercer Human Resources Consulting and Humana.

"I am so excited to be joining the People Solutions team at Lockton," said Sakuja. "Lockton has a long history of continuous innovation and the need for new thinking has never been higher with healthcare costs continuing at such high rates."

