Lockton named by Forbes as a Best Employer in America for third straight year

"This is an extraordinary honor to again be named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers," said Peter Clune, Lockton's U.S. president and chief operating officer. "The Forbes recognition is particularly special because it is based on feedback from our Associates and others within our industry. Our goal is to be the absolute best place for our Associates to build a career. This accolade affirms that we continue to create a culture where our Associates thrive."

This comes on the heels of some other great recognition for Lockton including:

These awards recognize Lockton's passion and commitment to serving our clients, our Associates and our communities. For more information about careers at Lockton, visit www.lockton.com/careers.

About Lockton

Lockton is a global professional services firm with 6,500 Associates who advise clients on protecting their people, property and reputations. Lockton has grown to become the world's largest privately held, independent insurance broker by helping clients achieve their objectives. For nine consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance."

