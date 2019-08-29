Lockton names Dondi Dix as chief people officer

"In Dondi, we've found a world-class leader with a passion for people," said Ron Lockton, president and CEO. "Our chief people officer position is a reflection of our people-first culture and our commitment to growing and becoming an even better place to work for the best Associates in the industry."

Over the past few years, LocktonLife was created with the goal of helping Lockton become the best employer on the planet. LocktonLife focuses on the needs of Associates and Producers from day one by engaging, developing and rewarding throughout their career until retirement. In addition to taking responsibility for central HR functions, Dix will partner with all offices across Lockton to enhance the company's LocktonLife experience so that Lockton can exceed the changing needs of its Associates and Producers throughout their careers. In addition, she will work alongside Pam Popp, chief inclusion officer, to build strategies and initiatives across Lockton to ensure every Associate and Producer feels included and valued in the workplace and sees Lockton as a place to achieve their career potential.

Dix joins Lockton from Dairy Farmers of America, where she was the vice president of human resources, talent and organization development. Prior to this role, she spent more than five years at Sprint in various talent and business transformation roles before becoming the chief of staff to the chief operating officer. Earlier in her career, Dix spent over a decade with Accenture. She also served in the U.S. Army as a Captain.

"Dondi brings a multi-faceted background with a strong mix of organizational development, operations management and business consulting to this new role," said Peter Clune, U.S. president and COO. "She's exactly the people leader we need at this moment in Lockton's evolution."

"I've always embraced a service mentality in my career," Dix said. "I was attracted to Lockton because of their reputation for world-class service and exceptional commitment to their clients. It's a key differentiator not only in the insurance industry, but in business."

Dix is a graduate of the University of Kansas where she also received her MBA.

Dix is based out of the Kansas City office, Lockton's world headquarters, located at 444 W. 47th Street, Kansas City, MO 64112.

