Lodging Dynamics Receives Marriott International's 2020 Partnership Circle Award

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group (Lodging Dynamics) has been honored by Marriott International with the 2020 Partnership Circle Award. This award is the highest honor Marriott bestows upon a third-party management company.

"We are grateful to be recognized by Marriott as an elite third-party management company. Receiving the Partnership Circle Award is truly a tribute to our associates. Besides being hard-working, our team members exemplify service, integrity, and respect, which are some of the highest ideals we infuse into our workplace culture." Commented Jamie Caraher, President of Lodging Dynamics.

The Partnership Circle Award is exclusively granted to third-party management companies and franchise partners that embrace the high ideals of the Marriott brand including the cultivation of an inspired employee-first workplace and outstanding customer service experience. This is the second time Lodging Dynamics has received this prestigious award.

About Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Based in Provo, Utah, Lodging Dynamics is a nationally recognized, award-winning operator of premium-brand, select service, and extended-stay hotels and one of a few third-party operators approved by Marriott and Hilton. Founded in 1991 after developing the first Marriott franchise in Utah, Lodging Dynamics continues its long history by providing award-winning operating services for hotels throughout the Western United States and Hawaii. The Company has managed hotels in the Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, and IHG premium-brand families. For more information, visit www.lodgingdynamics.com.

SOURCE Lodging Dynamics Hospitality Group

Related Links

http://www.lodgingdynamics.com

