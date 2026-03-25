Loews Hotel & Co Introduces "Alchemy by Loews Hotels"

The New Brand-Wide Beverage Programming Offers Multi-Sensory Offerings Inspired by Botanical Apothecaries

NEW YORK, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Hotels & Co today announces the launch of Alchemy by Loews Hotels, a brand-wide beverage program designed to transform the brand's Free Spirited service into a transportive moment shaped by creativity and attention to detail. Inspired by botanical apothecaries and the art of intentional craft, Alchemy by Loews Hotels introduces thoughtfully composed drinks layered with subtle sensory elements that enhance flavor, mood, and connection, while showcasing the mixology prowess of the Loews beverage team.

Alchemy by Loews Hotels

Catering to travelers' increased interest in out-of-the-box food and beverage experiences, Alchemy by Loews Hotels embraces a refined approach to multi-dimensional hospitality. The program focuses on intuitive craftsmanship and the idea that how a drink feels on arrival is as important as how it tastes.

"Alchemy by Loews Hotels is about elevating the everyday ritual of enjoying a beverage into something quietly memorable," said Grant Hewitt, Vice President Beverage, Loews Hotels & Co. "Every detail, from aroma and temperature to glassware and texture, is considered with intention. The result is an experience that feels personal, artisanal, and deeply rooted in hospitality."

An Apothecary-Inspired Approach to Modern Mixology: Alchemy by Loews Hotels features layered presentations including house-made tinctures, herbal infusions, small-batch mixers, spritzers, and curated bottles that tell a story. Each element is designed to complement - not overpower - the drink's core flavor profile. Each participating property will interpret the program through a local lens, incorporating regional ingredients, seasonal botanicals, and destination-inspired flavors.

Curated Property Offerings Include;

Clash of the Titans at Universal Helios Grand Hotel, a Loews Hotel

A refined, velvety cocktail that balances Tanqueray No. Ten with feta honey, clarified lemon juice, and St-Germain. Finished with an airy egg white foam and garnished with a feta cube and freshly cracked black pepper tableside, delivering a savory-meets-citrus experience that is both bold and nuanced.

Salt Garden at Loews Coronado Bay Resort

Bright, coastal, and herbaceous, this tequila-based cocktail blends aloe, cucumber, fresh lime, and a touch of salinity. Finished with a cucumber sea salt rim and a tableside "Garden Essence" dropper, it infuses delicate aromatics of lemon thyme and coriander for a transportive, garden-inspired moment.

Smoked Rosemary Negroni at Loews Philadelphia Hotel

A sensory twist on the classic, featuring pineapple-infused Hendrick's Gin, Campari, and Punt e Mes. Served in a smoke-kissed glass with torched rosemary and garnished with grilled pineapple, layering warmth, citrus, and smoke in every sip.

Volcán de Mi Tierra at Loews Miami Beach Hotel

An elevated white Negroni presented as a tableside ritual. Served under a glass cloche filled with grapefruit smoke, the cocktail reveals bright citrus aromatics upon presentation, creating a dramatic, immersive experience.

Lychee Rose Royale at Loews Atlanta Hotel

Light, floral, and elegantly structured, this cocktail blends Ketel One Botanicals Grapefruit & Rose with lychee, St-Germain, and fresh lemon juice. Finished with a silky foam and orange blossom mist, it's garnished with a dried rose bud for a fragrant, refined presentation.

Alchemy by Loews Hotels builds on the brand's reputation for innovative, guest-centered food and beverage programming. As consumer preferences continue to shift toward personalization, craftsmanship, and Free Spirited options, the program meets guests where they are, offering elevated experiences that feel intentional, balanced, and distinctly Loews.

By focusing on detail and sensory nuance, Alchemy by Loews Hotels reinforces the brand's philosophy that true hospitality lies in the moments guests feel, before they even take a sip.

For more information about Loews Hotels & Co or to book your upcoming travel, call 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit Loews Hotels online.

About Loews Hotels & Co

Headquartered in New York City, Loews Hotels & Co is rooted in deep heritage and excellence in service. The hospitality company encompasses branded independent Loews Hotels and a solid mix of partner-brand hotels. Loews Hotels & Co owns and/or operates 27 hotels and resorts across the U.S., including eleven hotels at Universal Orlando Resort with three new hotels that opened in 2025 as part of their partnership with Comcast NBC Universal. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, the Loews Hotels portfolio features properties grounded in family heritage and dedicated to delivering unscripted guest moments with a handcrafted approach. For reservations or more information about Loews Hotels, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit: www.loewshotels.com.

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SOURCE Loews Hotels & Co