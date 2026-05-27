The New Loews Loves Families Programming Inspires Curiosity and Discovery for Young Travelers

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Hotels & Co today announces an expansion to its Loews Little Legends programming, with a new summer promotion designed to transform everyday hotel moments into hands-on experiences rooted in curiosity, creativity, and connection. Blending science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM) into the travel experience, the brand will unveil a variety of discovery-driven programming this summer.

Loews Hotels & Co Introduces Loews Little Legends STEAM Explorers

Building on the brand's legacy Loews Loves Families program, this new extension blends experiential programming with tangible touchpoints, introducing new discovery-led experiences for Loews' littlest guests.

The new brand promotion comes to life through two complementary components: STEAM Explorer Kits and on-property Discovery Days, each designed to encourage exploration and connection at every touchpoint.

Loews Little Legends: STEAM Explorer Kits

Going beyond traditional kids' amenities, these custom-created exploration kits encourage young travelers to actively engage with their surroundings while reinforcing Loews Hotels as a destination for discovery, connection, and imagination. Each explorer kit includes a curated set of science-forward tools, such as binoculars, a compass, a magnifying glass, and a kaleidoscope, paired with a thoughtfully designed companion activity book. Through simple prompts and interactive challenges, children are encouraged to observe, experiment, and uncover new perspectives throughout their stay.

Loews Little Legends: Discovery Days

Designed with flexibility in mind, the program will also be seamlessly integrated across the Loews portfolio with on-property Discovery Day activations.

Examples include:

Loews Arlington Hotel: In partnership with the Arlington Museum of Art, Loews Arlington Hotel invites hotel guests to explore their creative side with a new complimentary summer program for kids ages 6–12. Every other Saturday from Memorial Day through Labor Day, guests can enjoy an art class led by certified AISD art teachers. Kids will craft their own masterpiece to take home after each session.





In partnership with the Arlington Museum of Art, Loews Arlington Hotel invites hotel guests to explore their creative side with a new complimentary summer program for kids ages 6–12. Every other Saturday from Memorial Day through Labor Day, guests can enjoy an art class led by certified AISD art teachers. Kids will craft their own masterpiece to take home after each session. Loews Miami Beach Hotel: At Loews Miami Beach Hotel, explorers can enjoy a set of activities created by the Frost Science Museum specifically for the property to experience at the SoBe Kids Club. The property will also host a guided photography class with FocalPoint, where kids ages 4–12 can learn how to compose and capture the perfect shot with a Polaroid camera. Kids will leave with 10 photos, 1 magnetic pocket photo, a certificate of completion, and a $50 print credit toward a family portrait session.

"Today's families are looking for more than just a getaway — they're looking to truly be together," said Kristie Goshow, Chief Commercial Officer at Loews Hotels & Co. "With Loews Little Legends, we're creating moments that spark childlike wonder and invite families to put down their screens, reconnect with each other, and engage with our incredible natural world. It's about turning simple experiences into lasting, shared memories."

The launch of this new STEAM-focused programming underscores Loews Hotels' continued commitment to delivering innovative, family-friendly experiences designed to inspire true connection, creativity, and exploration at every touchpoint.

Explorer Kits and Discovery Days will be available at participating Loews Hotels & Co properties, excluding Loews Hollywood Hotel, Loews New Orleans Hotel, and Loews Orlando properties, from June 1 through Labor Day.

For more information about Loews Hotels & Co or to book your upcoming travel, call 1-800-23 LOEWS or visit Loews Hotels online.

About Loews Hotels & Co

Headquartered in New York City, Loews Hotels & Co is rooted in a rich heritage and excellence in service. The hospitality company encompasses branded independent Loews Hotels and a strong mix of partner-brand hotels. Loews Hotels & Co owns and/or operates 27 hotels and resorts across the U.S., including eleven hotels at Universal Orlando Resort, with three new hotels opening in 2025 as part of its partnership with Comcast NBC Universal. Located in major city centers and resort destinations from coast to coast, the Loews Hotels portfolio features properties grounded in family heritage and dedicated to delivering unscripted guest moments with a handcrafted approach. For reservations or more information about Loews Hotels, call 1-800-23-LOEWS or visit: www.loewshotels.com.

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SOURCE Loews Hotels & Co