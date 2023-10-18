Loftware Named "Top 100 Healthcare Technology Company" by The Healthcare Technology Report

Awarded for innovation in cloud-based labeling solutions that enable compliance, improve efficiencies, and reduce labeling errors

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loftware, the global leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions, today announced that it has been recognized by The Healthcare Technology Report as one of the "Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023."

Loftware was selected as a winner for its cloud-based labeling solutions that are designed to meet the unique needs of the healthcare sector. With a focus on accuracy, compliance, and efficiency, Loftware's products enable healthcare professionals, medical device manufacturers, and pharmaceutical companies to streamline their labeling processes while meeting strict regulatory guidelines, improving supply chain visibility, and ensuring patient safety.

Commenting, Jim Bureau, Loftware President & CEO, said: "We are honored to be recognized among the Top 100 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2023. Organizations operating in the life sciences space are constantly grappling with new regulations and competitive pressures, as well as the need to continually reduce costs, expand into new markets, and scale their end-to-end enterprises. This achievement underscores our dedication to providing cloud-based labeling solutions that empower our customers and partners to meet these challenges."

The annual compilation of the Top 100 Healthcare Companies is curated by a panel of industry experts and thought leaders in the field who evaluate companies that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, influence, and an unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare through technology. Loftware's inclusion in this list affirms its position as a leader in the healthcare technology landscape.

Loftware continues to add to its growing staff and currently has a variety of job postings around the globe. To find out more about existing employment opportunities at Loftware, please visit the company careers page.  

About Loftware:

Loftware is the world's largest cloud-based Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management provider, offering an end-to-end labeling solution platform for companies of all sizes. Maintaining a global presence with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Slovenia, China, and Singapore, Loftware boasts over 35 years of expertise in solving labeling challenges. We help companies improve accuracy, traceability and compliance while improving the quality, speed, and efficiency of their labeling. As the leading global provider of Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management, along with Clinical Trials Labeling and Content Management, Loftware enables supply chain agility, supports evolving regulations, and optimizes business operations for a wide range of industries. These include automotive, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food & beverage, manufacturing, medical device, pharmaceuticals, retail, and apparel.

Media contacts:
Laura Hindley, Senior PR & Communications Manager, [email protected]

SOURCE Loftware, Inc.

