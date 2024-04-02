Logan University Establishes The Joint Chiropractic Endowed Scholarship

"Logan University is thrilled to offer its Doctor of Chiropractic students a new scholarship opportunity, with the help from The Joint Corp.," said Clay McDonald, DC, MBA, JD, Logan University president. "We are tremendously grateful for the dedicated support of The Joint Corp. as we partner on this important effort to provide financial resources to deserving students."

This annual scholarship is the largest gift The Joint Corp. has made to any nonprofit. The fundamental purpose of an endowed scholarship is to provide much needed tuition assistance for generations of students. The Joint Chiropractic Endowed Scholarship will award $10,000 annually to a student who demonstrates academic achievement and a passion for chiropractic and quality patient care. The first scholarship is set to be awarded in 2026.

"For 25 years, The Joint has been on a mission to improve quality of life through routine and affordable chiropractic care," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO The Joint Corp. "As champions of chiropractic, The Joint Chiropractic Endowed Scholarship is our way of supporting the profession and greater community, as well as investing in the future of Logan University's doctors of chiropractic."

With the ever-rising costs of education, scholarships are essential to dedicated students and their pursuit of earning a doctoral degree. The Joint Corp. collaboration is another testament to Logan's ability to attract high-achieving students and graduate confident, competent and practice-ready practitioners.

About Logan University

Logan University is dedicated to creating health leaders of tomorrow by combining its strengths of world-class faculty, tailored curriculum, hands-on experience, and a vibrant campus community. Since 1935, Logan has remained grounded in chiropractic education—with the flagship Doctor of Chiropractic—and also offers doctorate, masters and bachelor degrees online and on-campus. Logan is located on a sprawling 112-acre campus in Chesterfield, a western suburb of St. Louis. To learn more, visit www.logan.edu.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 900 locations nationwide and more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

SOURCE The Joint Corp.