The Joint Chiropractic Named No. 1 in Chiropractic Services, Ranked Among Top Franchises in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has been named the top franchise in chiropractic services by Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The Joint ranked No. 83 on the 2024 list, and has also been named a 2023 top franchise for veterans.

"It is a great honor to start 2024 by being named the top chiropractic franchise in the country, and to continue to be ranked among the top 100 brands by Entrepreneur," said Peter D. Holt, president and CEO of The Joint Corp. "The Joint is consistently recognized as the brand that is revolutionizing chiropractic care across the nation. Through the collective effort of our network of franchisees, our amazing doctors of chiropractic and wellness coordinators and our regional developers and corporate team members, we served more patients than ever before because of their dedication to our shared vision and mission."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

The 2023 top franchises for veterans ranking includes 150 franchises that offer incentives and programs to help veterans become franchisees.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 900 locations nationwide and more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.thejointfranchise.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

