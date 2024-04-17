The Joint Chiropractic Proudly Supports Colorado-Based Rachel's Challenge

DENVER, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Chiropractic, the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, is proud to announce a year-long sponsorship of Rachel's Challenge, a non-profit organization for school violence prevention. The Joint is honored to be joining Rachel's Challenge in its vision to create schools full of hope, free from harassment, violence, and self-harm, where teachers are free to teach and students are inspired to learn.

"We are proud to partner with Rachel's Challenge in Colorado to promote the values of kindness, compassion, and resilience that are essential for creating positive change in our schools and communities," said Brad Remington, President of the Colorado Joint Co-op at The Joint Chiropractic. "With 32 clinics in Colorado, The Joint Chiropractic is deeply committed to supporting initiatives that promote wellness and community well-being."

Founded in Colorado after the heartbreaking events of the Columbine High School shooting, Rachel's Challenge emerged to honor the memory of Rachel Scott, the first victim in the Columbine High School tragedy. The organization addresses school violence and bullying issues through student wellness programs designed to build connections, instill hope, and cultivate resilience.

"We are proud to be partnered with The Joint Chiropractic this year to bring a message of hope and connection to those who need it most," said Darrell Scott, the founder of the Rachel's Challenge program.

"By addressing the root causes of the youth mental health crisis, Rachel's Challenge shifts school culture in a proactive, preventative way. Rachel's Challenge is grateful for the support of The Joint Chiropractic, whose commitment to wellness resonates deeply with our mission to help young people reach their full potential," said Kristi Krings, Chief Executive Officer of Rachel's Challenge.

In just over two decades of social-emotional and mental health training, Rachel's Challenge has reached over 30 million students, educators, and community members. Rachel's Challenge continues to work hard to turn the ideals of kindness and compassion into actionable strategies that help promote a safe and productive learning environment.

"We're proud to be working with Rachel's Challenge and The Joint Chiropractic in Colorado on a year-long campaign to support safer schools. The meaningful work done by Rachel's Challenge to promote positive change in our schools and communities is important to us all," said Byron Grandy, VP/GM KDVR FOX31/KWGN Channel 2.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 900 locations nationwide and more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

