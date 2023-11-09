Logicalis awarded Global Sustainability Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2023

Logicalis is the first Cisco partner to receive the inaugural global accolade.

The award reflects Logicalis ' outstanding performance and leadership in sustainable practices across its global operations and customer engagement.

Logicalis also recognised for the second consecutive year as the winner of the Cisco Global Enterprise Networking and Meraki Partner of the Year Award.

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, a leading global technology services provider, has been named Sustainability Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2023. Cisco's Partner Summit Global Awards recognise top-performing partners demonstrating innovation in delivering solutions that help customers succeed in new ways.

Announced today at the Global Partner Summit event in Miami, the inaugural award recognises Logicalis' outstanding sustainability performance and success in helping customers reduce the environmental impact of their IT infrastructure across the globe.

In partnership with Cisco, Logicalis is powering customer progress on their sustainability goals through Cisco-powered services, including:

Responsible recycling and repurposing of end-of-use equipment by customers such as GJames in Australia .

. Smart building solutions that maximise energy and resource efficiency for customers such as UKRI in the United Kingdom .

UKRI Logicalis ' suite of digital managed services, including the Cisco-powered Intelligent Connectivity solution, underpinned by Logicalis ' award-winning Digital Fabric Platform, that enable customers to measure and reduce the environmental impact of their IT infrastructure.

Logicalis was also named – for the second year running – the Cisco Global Enterprise Networking and Meraki Partner of the Year for demonstrating continued innovation, driving engagement, and delivering even greater value for its customers and communities. The recognition follows Logicalis' launch of its Cisco-powered Intelligent Connectivity suite earlier this year, which includes solutions such as Private 5G, SD-WAN, SASE, SSE, SD-Access and ACI Data Centre.

Commenting on the wins, Robert Bailkoski, Global CEO at Logicalis said: "Over the past 12 months, our goal was to create meaningful change for our industry as we focused on driving sustainable outcomes for customers through our managed connectivity services. It's a privilege for those efforts to be recognised with the awards of Global Partner of the Year for Sustainability and Global Enterprise Networking and Meraki Partner of the Year for the second consecutive year. These accolades reaffirm our commitment to facilitating sustainable business outcomes for our customers moving forward."

"The theme at Partner Summit 2023 is 'Greater Together' and our Partner Summit Global Award winners are fantastic examples of our shared success and the power of partnering," said Jeff Sharritts, EVP and Chief Customer and Partner Officer at Cisco. "Congratulations to Logicalis for being Global Sustainability Partner of the Year and Global Enterprise Networking and Meraki Partner of the Year Award 2023. You have demonstrated your ability to deliver outstanding results, respond to customers' challenges, and lead in a dynamic competitive landscape."

As one of only six Cisco Global Gold certified partners, Logicalis holds the Cisco Environmental Sustainability Specialisation in 15 territories around the world.

"Logicalis is defining the future of sustainable digital managed services and empowering customers to reduce their carbon emissions," added Nick Holden, Vice President of Global and Strategic Partners & Co-Sell at Cisco. "Partners like Logicalis are critical to building a more sustainable future and we look forward to continuing to grow our strong partnership."

The Cisco Partner Awards recognise business success, innovation, and best-in-class sales and service. Selected by executives within the Cisco Global Partner Sales and Routes to Market organisation, recipients of Cisco Partner Summit Awards are top-performing partners that have introduced innovative processes, seized new opportunities, and adopted sales approaches that achieve substantial business outcomes for customers.

About Logicalis

We are Architects of Change™. We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

