Logicalis Launches Managed Digital Fabric Platform

- New Managed Services capability gives IT leaders an instant view of their digital performance

across five technology metrics

- Users receive a Digital Fabric Score, benchmarked against industry

- Platform offers CIOs recommendations for user experience enhancements, carbon reduction

and cost savings

TROY, Mich., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, a leading IT solution and managed services provider, today announced the launch of the Managed Digital Fabric Platform, created to give CIOs a real-time view of how their digital ecosystem is performing across key metrics, including service availability, user experience and environmental impact. The Managed Digital Fabric Platform is a global capability now added to the Logicalis Managed Services offerings, which is designed to give CIOs the insights they need to improve both the environmental and business impact of their digital ecosystem.

The 2023 Logicalis global CIO study revealed that 75% of CIOs feel they need help to unlock their data to drive a successful transformation. To address this, the Managed Digital Fabric Platform provides CIOs with a real-time view of their entire Logicalis managed digital infrastructure. Based on machine learning and AI, the platform delivers a simple Digital Fabric Score across five key metrics:

Availability – Visibility of traffic utilization and capacity along with predictive analytics to prevent service disruption





Economics – Utilization data provides insights on opportunities to maximize investment as well as practical measures to cut costs without compromising performance such as scheduled power outages, relicensing or upgrading to more efficient technologies





Environment – Real-time monitoring of power and capacity utilization to identify energy density and recommendations on how to measurably cut carbon emissions





Security – Measurement of ongoing security compliance in real-time and insights on how to reduce threat dwell times





User experience – Responsiveness, usability and productivity are tracked to identify ways to enhance the user experience

These metrics are benchmarked, so users can see how they perform against similar organizations, and receive practical recommendations to improve performance.

"For many IT leaders, trying to objectively assess the performance of an organization's digital ecosystem is a complex undertaking, which we have simplified with the Managed Digital Fabric Platform," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "We identified the five factors that matter most to IT leaders, from application performance to environmental impact. Users get a real-time view of how their tech suite is performing in one place, offering a new level of crucial visibility that will help enable decisions to improve business impact."

The Digital Fabric Platform was a game-changing attribute for one automotive customer looking to ensure secure scalability in their network while supporting global growth plans. The enhanced experience and scalability provided through the Digital Fabric Platform provided necessary visibility to implement a new suite of SD-WAN solutions to help achieve that goal.

"We have already seen the Digital Fabric Platform enable exciting growth for global customers," Groves added. "As the available services expand, we are excited to see this powerful platform further enable our work alongside those customers to architect innovative change."

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across hybrid data center, cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including: availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

SOURCE Logicalis