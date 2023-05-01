Logicalis Launches Self-Service Cloud Marketplace, CloudCentralis

Leading MSP offers one-stop management to cloud services

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To support organizations looking to more efficiently manage their cloud offerings, leading managed service provider Logicalis US launched an online marketplace, CloudCentralis. The self-service platform enables Logicalis customers to seamlessly manage their cloud services, beginning with Microsoft offerings including Microsoft 365 and Azure, with support for additional vendors to follow later this year. Through CloudCentralis, users can monitor and optimize their cloud subscriptions all in one place to help meet and scale business needs with greater efficiency.

Available now, the web-based marketplace includes a self-service management portal that allows organizations to access and review licensing availability, budgets, and real-time usage reporting, ensuring full transparency into their cloud programs. Dashboards are customizable based on an individual users' role, and authority and can be personalized to each company. Logicalis's proven professional and managed services expertise will continue to support the deployment and management of services in CloudCentralis.

"Through CloudCentralis, we are providing an entirely new approach to cloud management," said Mike Stipe, Vice President of Logicalis US's Microsoft practice. "We recognized a need to bring both ease-of-use and transparency to the management of cloud technology services, and with CloudCentralis, we can achieve that. As a Microsoft licensing partner, we are particularly excited to launch this new marketplace with industry-leading services such as Microsoft 365 and Azure. It's a game changer for Logicalis and our customers."

Microsoft is the initial vendor available through CloudCentralis, underscoring the two companies' longstanding partnership. As an Azure-expert MSP and Gold Certified Partner, Logicalis can provide global expertise for Azure-based lifecycles, as well as specialized knowledge across other Microsoft business units. With CloudCentralis, Logicalis combines best-in-class managed and professional services with easy-to-use program management.

"Partners play a key role in Microsoft's vision for supporting companies on their journey to the cloud. Logicalis continues to demonstrate thought leadership and invest in technology that accelerates digital transformation," said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions. "It's exciting to see Logicalis drive innovation that makes it easy for companies to adopt Microsoft technologies."

CloudCentralis is available now for Microsoft offerings, with plans to expand the marketplace to additional vendors later this year, and offer organizations a truly comprehensive cloud management system. To learn more, please visit: https://www.us.logicalis.com/cloudcentralis

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

SOURCE Logicalis