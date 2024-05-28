Logicalis US Named To CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 List for Eighth Year

Leading managed service provider honored for ongoing efforts to drive digital transformation

TROY, Mich., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, a leading global technology service provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked Logicalis on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list. This is the eighth year Logicalis has been recognized on the annual list, which ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel's most successful companies.

"We are thrilled to see our ongoing success as Architects of Change ™ recognized by CRN," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "Being honored once again on the Solution Provider 500 underscores the hard work from our employees as each works daily to support our customers along their AI and digital transformation journeys."

This year's list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $501.2 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain. Logicalis was recognized for the success driven through offerings such as their Digital Fabric Platform (DFP). The DFP provides Managed Services customers with a real time, holistic view of their digital infrastructure, underpinning key architectures including cloud, security, workplace, and connectivity and leveraging these insights to drive digital transformation.

"Ranking on CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list's leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. "These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year's Solution Provider 500!"

CRN's 2024 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

SOURCE Logicalis