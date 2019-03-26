Logicalis Leverages HPE Platinum Partnership to Strengthen Network for Trevecca Nazarene University

NEW YORK, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring its continued commitment to providing customized solutions to customers across its key verticals, Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, is celebrating 15 years of partnership with Trevecca Nazarene University, a Christian university in the heart of Nashville, Tenn. Logicalis has supported Trevecca Nazarene through various custom IT projects focused on improving the students' technology experience and providing them with greater security. Most recently, Logicalis led the successful implementation of HPE Nimble, an intelligent, self-managing flash storage solution. In conjunction with the HPE Aruba networking and security platform, this implementation helped strengthen the overall network to better meet the university's growing networking and storage needs.

Established in 1901, Trevecca Nazarene University serves as home to several thousand students pursuing higher education. The fully accredited university boasts a highly esteemed faculty and comprehensive degree programs across its five locations and online, as well as an impressive growth rate. Since 2015, Trevecca Nazarene's student population grew by 48 percent, making it the fastest-growing university in Middle Tennessee and resulting in a significant strain on the university's antiquated IT storage network.

"We didn't want our own growth to hinder our students' success," said Dr. John Eberle, Chief Information Officer, Trevecca Nazarene University. "We knew that we could trust Logicalis to pinpoint a solution to meet our needs, and they did exactly that with HPE. Now, we have centralized storage in a stable, fast, and easy-to-use platform, as well as a clear, sustainable path for growth. It's a prime example of how Logicalis continuously leverages their network and partnerships to enable us to better focus less on our technology and more on what matters most: our students."

Leveraging its expertise in the GovEd sector and its position as an HPE Platinum partner, Logicalis helped Trevecca Nazarene identify which of HPE's range of server, storage, software and networking solutions would best meet the needs of the university's growing population.

"At Logicalis, we focus on our customers' needs to identify solutions that address challenges before they become larger issues," said Mike Houghton, President, Logicalis U.S. "As Trevecca Nazarene continued to grow, we understood that a stronger overall network would become a top priority for the IT team. Leveraging our experience in the education industry and partnership with HPE, we were confident that a combination of HPE Nimble's storage solutions and the HPE Aruba platform for networking and security would help the university continue to deliver the level of service its faculty, staff and students need for success. We look forward to continuing to work with the university for the next 15 years and beyond."

For more details on the partnership with Logicalis and Trevecca Nazarene University, please see this video.

About Logicalis

Logicalis U.S. is an international multi-skilled solution provider, providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

We focus on delivering custom IT solutions for vertical markets including healthcare, government and education, manufacturing, financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, retail, and professional services. We apply the skills of our 5,700 global employees in modernizing key digital pillars; data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization. Our customers which are among the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, NetApp, VMware, Microsoft and AWS.

Logicalis U.S. is a part of the Logicalis Group, which has annualized revenues of $1.6 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4 billion.

