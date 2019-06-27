Logicalis Recognized with Channel Partner Insight MSP Innovation Best Project Award

NEW YORK, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its continued efforts to drive growth and stability for its clients, Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, received a 2019 MSP Innovation Best Project Award from Channel Partner Insight magazine. Logicalis earned the Best Project Award for its implementation of a service desk program for a leading steel processor.

Logicalis leveraged its longstanding cloud and managed services partnerships to implement a service desk program that allowed the client to reduce monthly costs and scale its business. Through careful planning, due diligence and customer alignment, Logicalis soundly executed the service center two months ahead of the expected completion date. Because of Logicalis' approach, which emphasized partnership and process transparency, the client could focus on more strategic business initiatives and achieve their business outcomes.

"Our teams put in a tremendous amount of hard work to build our offerings and in turn tailor them to the specific needs of this project," said Mike Houghton, President, Logicalis U.S. "At Logicalis, we believe in finding the right blend of people, processes and technologies to deliver service excellence for our clients, all as part of our customer-centric approach across our key verticals and practice areas. Receiving the MSP Innovation Best Project Award both underscores our continued focus on customer collaboration, and our project team's strong commitment to success."

The Channel Partner Insight MSP Innovation Awards recognize the vendors, distributors and MSPs across North America who lead the way in managed services and winning at a time of unprecedented disruption and change in the channel. With 20 categories recognizing the achievements of MSPs, MSSPs, distributors and vendors, the awards honor those who stand out from the crowd in the managed services market.

The award ceremony took place earlier this month in New York City.

About Logicalis

Logicalis is an international multi-skilled solution provider providing digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

Our customers span industries and geographical regions; and our focus is to engage in the dynamics of our customers' vertical markets; including financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, and apply the skills of our 5,700 employees in modernizing key digital pillars; data center and cloud services, security and network infrastructure, workspace communications and collaboration, data and information strategies, and IT operation modernization.

We are the advocates for our customers for some of the world's leading technology companies including Cisco, HPE, IBM, CA Technologies, NetApp, Microsoft, Oracle, VMware and ServiceNow.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of $1.6 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa. It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4 billion.

