Logicalis UKI Releases 2023 IT Survey Results

Logicalis

04 Jul, 2023, 11:20 ET

IT professionals required to do more with less as security threats remain major concern

LONDON, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IT security remains a top priority for most UKI professionals as revealed by Logicalis' 2023 IT Survey. The survey finds 71% of IT professionals list security as their top priority for the year. The independent UK & I survey, which canvassed the opinions of over 1000 IT professionals from across the UK & Ireland, unveils businesses are grappling with tightening IT budgets, changing IT priorities, and elevated concerns over security threats and technical skills shortages.

During uncertainty, digital transformation remains a key driver of innovation and security. In an environment of escalating cyber threats that come with significant costs, investing in cybersecurity has become an essential requirement across all market conditions. Just under half (47%) of respondents identify security threats as their biggest challenges in 2023, followed closely by technical skills and resourcing (46%).

These concerns are interrelated, as gaps in critical skills exacerbate security vulnerabilities. As a result, IT leaders are increasingly levering the technical skills of external IT specialists to pursue digital strategies. In line with this, Logicalis' 2023 CIO Survey revealed that while a third of CIOs already work with outsourced IT and managed services, 74% expect to increase this spending in the year ahead.

Amid prevailing economic instability, 36% of IT professionals cite budgetary pressure as another major concern. The percentage of respondents expecting a decrease in their IT budgets has risen from 16% in 2022 to 25% in 2023. There is still a notable 35% seeing an increase (down from 51%), while 40% anticipate no change. IT teams are facing mounting pressure to bolster security while operating with limited budgets.

On these findings, Alex Louth, Managing Director, at Logicalis UK&I comments, "In the face of an evolving IT security landscape, IT professionals are having to do more with less. In 2023, prioritisation is critical as organisations look to optimise their technology spending to drive successful digital transformation. Logicalis' research shows that CIOs and Transformation/Data leaders are actively involving cross-functional leadership to capitalise on opportunities, mitigate risks, and safeguard their organisation. Having the right individuals in key positions is pivotal for driving organisational change and ensuring a smooth and impactful digital transformation."

Amid the rise in high-profile security threats, IT security is dominating organisations' IT strategies. As we progress through the second half of 2023, the rapid pace of technological advancements shows no signs of slowing. This juncture presents a critical moment to embrace innovation, navigate security challenges, and harness technology's potential for a more secure and sustainable future.

To explore the detailed insights and gain a comprehensive understanding of the UK's current IT landscape, read the full research report at: https://www.uki.logicalis.com/it-priorities-survey-2023

About Logicalis UK

We are Architects of Change™. 

We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world. 

At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter. 

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration, and security are designed to help optimise operations, reduce risk, and empower employees. 

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance, and sustainability. 

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology. 

Logicalis has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. 

For more information visit uki.logicalis.com 

Also from this source

