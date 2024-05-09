Logicalis unites Australia and Asia operations as Logicalis Asia Pacific, creating a regional powerhouse

LONDON, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, a leading global technology services provider, has announced the creation of a new Asia Pacific entity, combining its Logicalis Australia and Logicalis Asia operations. This strategic realignment will be effective from June 01, 2024, and positions Logicalis to amplify its market presence through increased synergy within the APAC region.

The combined Logicalis Asia Pacific entity will consolidate 1,600 employees with a collective revenue upwards of $US350 million across 10 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Thailand, Indonesia, Taiwan, Philippines, Vietnam, and now Australia. The newly formed entity will be led by Chong-Win Lee as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Logicalis Asia Pacific with Anthony Woodward continuing in his role as CEO of Logicalis Australia and reporting to Chong-Win Lee. In addition to his current responsibilities, Woodward will lead a special task force focused on fostering innovation and identifying synergistic, joint opportunities across the region.

Chong-Win Lee, CEO, Logicalis APAC, said, "The strategic consolidation of Logicalis' operations across Australia and Asia marks a pivotal moment in the company's continued growth and evolution. The aim of this reorganisation is to build a powerhouse capable of delivering high-impact technology solutions more efficiently for customers across Asia Pacific, while still providing the local expertise and support that Logicalis customers value."

The combination is designed to enhance service delivery and bring a cohesive solution portfolio to customers, reflecting the alignment of Logicalis Asia's strategy to enable XaaS operating models to support digital transformation, and Logicalis Australia's commitment to becoming the best MSP in the country. The combined operation will deliver seamless access to Logicalis' experience in industry sectors such as financial services, government and healthcare, empowering teams to build skill and capacity for data and application modernisation, cloud managed services, artificial intelligence (AI), and more. From a security perspective, it will reinforce the company's powerful customer proposition, giving customers access to the global network of threat intelligence research and experience encapsulated in the regional Logicalis Security Operations Centre (SOC).

Anthony Woodward, CEO, Logicalis Australia, said, "Formally combining the strengths of Logicalis Australia and its Asia counterparts is an acceleration of what has already been happening organically. This evolution lets Logicalis Australia and our customers leverage high-value digital capabilities from across the region, ensuring faster, more competitive, and more comprehensive service offerings. It also strengthens the local team's onshore capabilities while integrating best practices and expertise from across Asia, enabling the delivery of scalable, cost-effective managed service options for customers."

The announcement comes at a time when Logicalis has been increasingly focusing on expanding its core Microsoft and Cisco businesses, enhancing its capabilities in cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services. Logicalis Asia has also recently brought Atlassian onboard as a strategic vendor. Chong-Win Lee, CEO, Logicalis Asia Pacific, said, "The Logicalis Asia Pacific entity will help the company to achieve greater influence with vendors and deliver even greater outcomes for customers into the future."

Bob Bailkoski, global CEO, Logicalis said, "The goal for Logicalis is clear: to harness the collective strengths of the company's diverse operations to drive innovation and growth throughout Australia, Asia, and the globe. This reorganisation represents a strategic response to the evolving IT landscape and reinforces Logicalis' commitment to developing solutions that support its customers' success in the digital age."

About Logicalis

We are Architects of Change™. We help organisations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration, and security are designed to help optimise operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including; availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualised revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $5.1 billion.

For more information visit https://www.logicalis.com

SOURCE Logicalis