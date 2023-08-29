Logicalis US Earns 2023 Great Place to Work Certification™

Leading MSP earns prestigious workplace certification for the second time

TROY, Mich., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a testament to its commitment to driving an inclusive and supportive employee culture, Logicalis US, a leading IT solution and managed services provider, today announced it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® two years in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the company. This year, 90% of respondents said Logicalis US is a great place to work.

"I continue to be in awe of the endlessly talented and hard-working people that I am privileged to lead every day," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "Their dedication to our core values as Architects of Change™, such as inclusion, collaboration and innovation, are what make us a Great Place to Work. We are honored to have received this recognition for a second time."

Logicalis US employs more than 700 people in the US, all of whom the company continuously supports through employee resource groups; regular employee success recognition programs; and an ongoing focus on its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. In addition, Logicalis US is prioritizing its sustainability targets as a result of ongoing demand from employees and customers alike. Employees pointed to the organization's welcoming employee environment, transparent and ethical management practices, and overall workplace flexibility as key tenants of what make the company a Great Place to Work.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Logicalis stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across hybrid data center, cloud, connectivity, collaboration, and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk, and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including: availability, user experience, security, economic performance, and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

SOURCE Logicalis