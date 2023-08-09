Logicalis US Earns Renewed Cisco Customer Experience (CX) Certification

TROY, Mich., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring a long-standing commitment to its partners, leading IT solution and managed service provider Logicalis US today announced it has earned renewal of the Cisco Advanced CX Specialization certification. Awarded on a multi-year cadence, this certification is an exclusive Cisco program recognizing the expertise and skills that Logicalis demonstrates as part of Cisco's Customer Experience (CX) practice.

"This continued recognition from Cisco not only demonstrates the strength of our relationship with one of the leading technology solutions providers, but also emphasizes our commitment to delivering results for our customers," said James Ryan, Senior Director of Customer Experience for Logicalis US. "We are honored to renew this certification and will continue striving to exceed expectations from our technology partners and act as Architects of Change for our customers."

The Cisco Advanced CX Specialization recognizes the Logicalis team's ability to leverage its thorough understanding of the goals, tactics and ideal outcomes of Cisco's Customer Experience practices. The multi-year specialization is awarded to partners that demonstrate a strong understanding of the Cisco customer service value proposition. Logicalis first earned the certification in 2020.

In addition, Logicalis recently renewed its worldwide accreditation as a Cisco Global Gold partner. For almost 25 years, Logicalis has partnered with Cisco to develop outcome-led solutions to help organizations navigate the digital world. Combining Cisco's world-class hardware and software offerings with Logicalis' global market-leading menu of value-added services, both are successfully delivering unmatched value and innovation to their customers.

Logicalis is one of 34 solution providers in the United States to achieve Cisco's highest specialization certification in customer experience, and one of only six to do so while also holding a Cisco Global Gold Authorization.

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across hybrid data center, cloud, connectivity, collaboration, and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk, and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including: availability, user experience, security, economic performance, and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

