Logicalis US Earns Renewed Cisco Customer Experience (CX) Certification

News provided by

Logicalis

09 Aug, 2023, 11:04 ET

TROY, Mich., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Underscoring a long-standing commitment to its partners, leading IT solution and managed service provider Logicalis US today announced it has earned renewal of the Cisco Advanced CX Specialization certification. Awarded on a multi-year cadence, this certification is an exclusive Cisco program recognizing the expertise and skills that Logicalis demonstrates as part of Cisco's Customer Experience (CX) practice.

"This continued recognition from Cisco not only demonstrates the strength of our relationship with one of the leading technology solutions providers, but also emphasizes our commitment to delivering results for our customers," said James Ryan, Senior Director of Customer Experience for Logicalis US. "We are honored to renew this certification and will continue striving to exceed expectations from our technology partners and act as Architects of Change for our customers."

The Cisco Advanced CX Specialization recognizes the Logicalis team's ability to leverage its thorough understanding of the goals, tactics and ideal outcomes of Cisco's Customer Experience practices. The multi-year specialization is awarded to partners that demonstrate a strong understanding of the Cisco customer service value proposition. Logicalis first earned the certification in 2020.

In addition, Logicalis recently renewed its worldwide accreditation as a Cisco Global Gold partner. For almost 25 years, Logicalis has partnered with Cisco to develop outcome-led solutions to help organizations navigate the digital world. Combining Cisco's world-class hardware and software offerings with Logicalis' global market-leading menu of value-added services, both are successfully delivering unmatched value and innovation to their customers. 

Logicalis is one of 34 solution providers in the United States to achieve Cisco's highest specialization certification in customer experience, and one of only six to do so while also holding a Cisco Global Gold Authorization.

About Logicalis US
We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter. 

Our lifecycle services across hybrid data center, cloud, connectivity, collaboration, and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk, and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including: availability, user experience, security, economic performance, and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com 

SOURCE Logicalis

Also from this source

Logicalis Launches Managed Digital Fabric Platform

CRN's 2023 Inclusive Leadership Network Honors Charissa Jaganath of Logicalis

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.