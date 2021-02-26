Logicalis US Named to CRN MSP 500 for Eighth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Security 100 category. The annual list recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments.

CRN recognized Logicalis for continued excellence in managed services, spanning IT Helpdesk, IT Staffing Services, Lifecycle/Asset Management, Managed Security, Managed VOIP, Remote Monitoring, Colocation, Managed Storage/Backup, and Network Operations Center (NOC). In addition, Logicalis's recognition on the Security 100, a category of the list recognizing MSPs focused on off-premises and cloud-based security services, demonstrates its dedication to drive innovation with security solutions.

"We are honored to be named to CRN's MSP 500 for the eighth year in a row, which underscores our commitment to acting as Architects of Change for our customers," said Jon Groves, CEO at Logicalis US. "When the onset of Covid-19 changed our customers' technology needs, our team was there to provide around the clock support and offerings to help them navigate the evolving landscape. Being named in the Security 100 category highlights our team's quick thinking and dedication to providing leading security solutions and services. These services continue to help our customers understand the importance of security as part of a holistic approach to strengthen their technology landscape."

"Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on CRN's 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments."

The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2021 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

© 2021. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Logicalis