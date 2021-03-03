Logicalis US Named Veeam North American Growth Partner of the Year

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider announced today that it has been selected as the 2020 North American Growth Partner of the Year by Veeam® Software, the leader in Backup solutions that enable Cloud Data Management™. The sixth annual awards recognize North America Veeam ProPartners and Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) partners who have not only demonstrated success in providing Veeam solutions to their customers, but who have also provided first-class support, expert knowledge, continued product education, and a true Veeam strategy incorporated into their business.

Veeam recognized Logicalis as Growth Partner of the Year, North America, for demonstrating the most progress, growth and dedication towards its Veeam business, and selling Veeam-based solutions. Logicalis drove significant year-over-year growth with Veeam, which included over 120 certifications and 80 demos for customers. In 2020, Logicalis became one of approximately 30 Veeam Accredited Service Providers in the country, enabling the company to consult customers on how to successfully implement Veeam solutions into their complex technology environments. Together, Veeam and Logicalis share 550 joint customers.

"Logicalis is extremely honored by this recognition as Veeam's North American Growth Partner of the Year," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "This award speaks to our team's dedication to provide customers with the expertise and support they need to leverage Veeam's solutions and drive digital transformation. We look forward to our continued partnership and the opportunity to help even more customers experience the benefits of Veeam's modern data protection in 2021."

"We are excited to recognize and honor Logicalis as the North American Growth Partner of the Year," said Kevin Rooney, vice president of Americas channels at Veeam. "As a 100-percent channel company, we attribute much of our profitable growth and success to our partners. Logicalis' commitment to Veeam, product expertise, and ability to deliver the best modern data protection solutions in the industry make them an exemplary Veeam partner. We applaud Logicalis for their hard work and service to our joint customers especially with the added challenges of the past 12 months, and look forward to an even stronger partnership in 2021."

About Logicalis

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of Change™, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

SOURCE Logicalis