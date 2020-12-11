Logicalis US Receives COVID-19 Initiative of the Year Honors for Rapid Deployment Services

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its ability to move quickly to support its customers, the Logicalis US Rapid Deployment Services program was named Best COVID-19 Initiative of the Year today at the Channel Innovation Awards 2020. Winners were announced during a virtual celebration hosted by Channel Partners Insight Editor-in-Chief Josh Budd.

When COVID-19 forced many organizations to transition to remote work, Logicalis developed its Rapid Deployment Services to help customers operate in their new environments as quickly as possible. By taking existing capabilities and tailoring them to meet its customers' unique needs during the pandemic, Logicalis brought the offering to market by the end of March, underscoring the agility of the organization.

The Rapid Deployment Services initiative proved to be an integral part of its customers' success in navigating the remote work environment, improving their operations, and maintaining integrity and efficiency of operations amidst the pandemic. Logicalis' COVID-19 initiative continues to help customers deploy remote workers, maintain security and infrastructure readiness and provide supplemental IT staff support.

"Logicalis supports our customers in even the most unpredictable of circumstances. When the pandemic hit, customers sought solutions to securely and efficiently navigate the resulting challenges. We quickly met that need through the Rapid Deployment Services initiative," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "This recognition is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to serve as Architects of Change and provide our customers with consistent support in any environment."

During a year of unprecedented disruption, MSPs have proven to be invaluable allies to customers. Hosted by Channel Partner Insight, The Channel Innovation Awards honored the channel partners and vendors that have brought true value and innovation to the managed services market and made a real difference to customers over the past 12 months.

About Logicalis

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of ChangeTM, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

SOURCE Logicalis