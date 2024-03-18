Logicalis US Recognized on 2024 CRN Tech Elite 250 List

Leading managed service provider recognized for strength of partnerships across the channel

TROY, Mich., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, the leading global technology service provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has honored the company on the 2024 Tech Elite 250 list.

The yearly compilation showcases solution providers based in the U.S. and Canada, that have distinguished themselves by attaining top-tier certifications and specializations from leading technology vendors, including from Cisco, HPE, IBM, and more, in the areas of infrastructure, cloud, and security. This marks the twelfth time Logicalis US has appeared on the list.

"We are honored to once again be named on the CRN Tech Elite 250, and even more so because that recognition underscores how we are leveraging vendor partner certificates to enable success for our customers," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "Amid an ever-evolving technology landscape, we know it's essential to our customers that they have a provider who can secure and manage relationships with top partners to stay on the cutting edge. We are proud to be the Architects of Change™ who are making that happen."

To help customers navigate today's IT complexities and harness the advantages of state-of-the-art solutions, solution providers—ranging from strategic service providers and systems integrators to managed service providers and value-added resellers—strive to uphold rigorous levels of training and certification from strategic IT vendors, often aiming for the pinnacle tiers within these vendors' partner programs.

Logicalis has a longstanding history of strong partner relationships, and has used those to drive continued success helping customers securely manage applications, infrastructure and connectivity, through offerings such as the AIOps-powered Digital Fabric Platform (DFP). The DFP provides customers with predictable, actionable insights to help them achieve their desired infrastructure outcomes, offering an overall macro score comprised of scores from the areas of Reliability, Security Compliance, Economics, User Experience and Environment. The platform also makes prioritized recommendations that can be implemented to improve the health of the client's environment.

"CRN's Tech Elite 250 highlights leading-edge solution providers within the IT landscape, distinguished by their comprehensive technical proficiency, expertise, and commitment to achieving top-level certifications in critical technology areas," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "These solution providers persistently strengthen their capabilities to bring the advanced IT solutions to market that customers need."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

