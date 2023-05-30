Logicalis US Recognized on CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 List for Seventh Time

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis US, a leading IT solution and managed services provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named the company to the 2023 Solution Provider 500 list. This marks the seventh year Logicalis has been recognized on the annual list, which ranks North America's largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a leading resource to identify some of the channel's most successful companies.

"It is an honor to be recognized once again by CRN on the Solution Provider 500," said Jon Groves, CEO of Logicalis US. "Our continued inclusion speaks to the ongoing success our employees are driving as Architects of Change™. I look forward to our continued growth as we leverage new business and technology solutions to enable digital transformation for our customers."

With a combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, this year's honorees are among the top influencers impacting today's IT industry. Logicalis was recognized for consistently strong performance as an accelerator of digital transformation and change for companies across verticals and regions.

"It's a distinct honor to recognize CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today's top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today's top-performing IT solution providers," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel."

CRN's 2023 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Logicalis US

We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter.

Our lifecycle services across cloud, connectivity, collaboration and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including: availability, user experience, security, economic performance and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 27 countries around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology.

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa.

It is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.6 billion.

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com

