Logicalis US Strengthens Professional and Managed Services Teams

"Investing in Professional and Managed Services is a priority for Logicalis this year, and Jessica and Raphe bring tremendous value," said Jon Groves, Logicalis US CEO. "Jessica's dedication to excellence within Logicalis will continue to drive positive results of customers, as well as improve internal operations. Leveraging his deep experience in IT and team leadership, Raphe will be a positive force within our Managed Services and Enterprise Management Office. We look forward to Jessica and Raphe's leadership as Architects of Change™."

As VP of Professional Services, Soqui will oversee all Professional Services for Logicalis. Since joining the company in 2010, Soqui has proven herself to be an exceptional leader, and has been integral to the strategy formation and execution of the Professional Services team. Soqui has an extensive background in finance, accounting, operations and engineering, and was recently recognized for her achievements within Logicalis as a 2021 CRN Woman of the Channel. Over the last year, Soqui improved alignment between Logicalis US practice areas and pre-sales organizations, and reorganized her team to transition from a regional to technology-focused approach that better positions Logicalis' offerings to better serve customer goals and drive success.

Reeves joins Logicalis as VP of Managed Services with over 25 years of experience in technology operations management, team leadership, service delivery and consulting. His passion for building strategic IT business partnerships and strategic planning will be integral to driving growth for Logicalis, where he will oversee the Managed Services and Enterprise Management Office (EMO) teams. Most recently, Reeves managed the Collaboration and Managed Services team for Insight.

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

As Architects of ChangeTM, we help our customers to deploy and adopt technologies that engage their employees and customers, optimize and manage IT operations for improved agility and cost savings, and employ emerging technologies that deliver innovative outcomes.

Logicalis US is part of the Logicalis Group, which has more than 6,500 employees and annualized revenues of $1.5 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

