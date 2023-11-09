Logicalis US wins Managed Services Partner of the Year for Americas at Cisco Partner Summit 2023

Logicalis

09 Nov, 2023, 15:46 ET

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco Partner Summit 2023 Logicalis US has been named Americas Managed Services Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2023. Cisco Partner Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help our customers succeed.

"The theme at Partner Summit 2023 is 'Greater Together' and winners of the Geo Awards are fantastic examples of how we partner to achieve shared success in various regions of the world," said Rhonda Henley, Vice President, Americas Partner Organization at Cisco. "I am pleased to recognize Logicalis US as the winner of the Managed Services Partner of the Year 2023, further underscoring their outstanding accomplishments in the Americas."

"Earning Cisco's coveted Partner of the Year award is a true testament to the success our teams deliver daily, and we are honored that Cisco has chosen us to receive this recognition," said Jon Groves, CEO, Logicalis US. "Managed services are at the core of what we do, and our work with Cisco helps us create innovative solutions leveraging exciting next-gen technology, like 5G. We look forward to continuing our long partnership with Cisco and driving further success for our customers."

Logicalis US has been a Cisco partner for over 20 years, and is one of only six Global Gold partners. In April 2023, Logicalis US became the first US partner to deliver Cisco Private 5G as-a-service with the launch of its Private Network Services, a private cellular solution and corresponding professional services offering that brings low-latency, ultra-reliable 5G connectivity to even the most hard-to-reach places.

In addition to the Cisco Americas Managed Services Partner of the Year award, Logicalis' global entity has been recognized as Cisco's first Global Sustainability Partner of the Year and, for the second consecutive time, earned the Global Enterprise Networking and Meraki Partner of the Year Award.

Cisco Partner Summit Geo awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across a geographical region. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

About Cisco 
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

About Logicalis US
We are Architects of Change™. We help organizations succeed in a digital-first world. At Logicalis, we harness our collective technology expertise to help our clients build a blueprint for success, so they can deliver sustainable outcomes that matter. 

Our lifecycle services across hybrid data center, cloud, connectivity, collaboration, and security are designed to help optimize operations, reduce risk, and empower employees.

As a global technology service provider, we deliver next-generation digital managed services, to provide our clients with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the performance of their digital ecosystem including: availability, user experience, security, economic performance, and sustainability.

Our 7000+ 'Architects of Change' are based in 30 territories around the globe, helping our 10,000+ clients across a range of industry sectors, create sustainable outcomes through technology. 

Logicalis has annualized revenues of $1.7 billion, from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Africa. 

For more information visit https://us.logicalis.com 

SOURCE Logicalis

