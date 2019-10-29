Logicalis Wins 2019 CRN IoT Innovators Award

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicalis, an international IT solutions and managed services provider, announced today it has been recognized by CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , as a 2019 IoT Innovators Award winner.

Companies recognized as CRN IoT Innovators deliver unique IoT solutions to enterprises and mid-sized businesses across all industries. In doing so, they ensure organizations can incorporate IoT into their go-to-market efforts and get the most value out of their IoT investments.

Logicalis offers leading IoT solutions across all of its key vertical markets. These solutions leverage the power of IoT to increase efficiency, drive innovation and deliver positive business outcomes for customers. For example, Logicalis' award-winning Healthcare Clinical Asset Tracking solution utilizes a connected network of hardware and software to accurately track clinical assets, which in turn provides improved asset utilization and streamlined clinical workflows for customers in the healthcare field.

"At Logicalis, we recognize the immense opportunity of IoT for our customers to grow their businesses," said Mike Trojecki, VP of IoT for Logicalis U.S. "We operate as a true partner when implementing IoT solutions, and we are proud of the results our team is driving for our customers across all of our key verticals. Being named a CRN IoT Innovator underscores our commitment to our customers' continued success and Logicalis' vision for innovation through the Internet of Things."

Now in its third year, the IoT Innovators Award recognizes North American solution providers and systems integrators at the forefront of the IoT era. IoT Innovators realize the IoT's potential and integrate the IoT into their everyday operations.

"CRN's IoT Innovators go above and beyond the call of duty to solve IoT challenges," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "Vendors need IoT partners that understand how to implement and manage IoT solutions, and IoT Innovators help organizations capitalize on the IoT so they can stay ahead of competitors in today's always-on, always-connected global marketplace."

The IoT Innovators Awards list is featured online at www.crn.com/IoTinnovators.

