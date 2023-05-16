Logically Increases Focus on Cybersecurity Amid New Leadership

Leading MSSP Launches New Cybersecurity Employee Training Program, Podcast Series, and Industry Summit

DUBLIN, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logically, one of the nation's leading managed security and IT service providers, today announced that the company is taking a pronounced role in addressing the growing threat of cybersecurity. With a new CEO at the helm, Logically has infused cybersecurity into all aspects of its customer offerings. As part of this focus, Logically is launching a number of educational initiatives throughout the year related to cybersecurity.

"We know that as many organizations have teams working remotely, IT departments are more strained than ever before. In addition, hackers are quickly evolving their tactics to expose vulnerabilities in businesses of all sizes," according to Joshua Skeens, CEO of Logically. "That's why we are laser-focused on the latest and greatest in cybersecurity tech and innovation to secure our customers' businesses. Our culture of innovation, coupled with best-of-breed technology, means that we are an unmatched force when it comes to ensuring our customers' cyber security."

To support cybersecurity knowledge and achievement, Logically has launched "Logically University", an ongoing internal training program for Logically employees. Along with required certifications, the program will include the latest trends and updates within security, discuss the implications of current challenges companies face, and educate to meet customers' increasingly complex needs.

As a cybersecurity-first organization, Logically is also launching a new podcast series entitled "Logically Speaking." Industry experts – ranging from Caleb Barlow, former head of IBM's XForce, CEO of CynergisTek to Kurt Minder, CEO of threat intelligence and Ransomware negotiator Groupsense – will speak on the complexity and risks within the field of cybersecurity. Logically's recently-appointed CRO, Steve Rivera is hosting the series. Additionally, this Fall, Logically will be hosting a Cybersecurity Summit.

"This emphasis on cybersecurity is in service of our primary goal: optimizing and safeguarding the customer experience. Our mission is to provide best-in-class tech solutions and support to keep our customers secure. We are also looking forward to rolling out a number of new initiatives as we continue to augment all that we can do to support our valued customers," continued Skeens.

Logically is a leading national managed security and IT solution provider that helps organizations secure and support their businesses today, solve for tomorrow, and strategize for the future with cyber-first solutions. Our team of experts, including cybersecurity, engineering, networking, and cloud specialists, collaborate with customers to implement solutions that protect their assets, reduce risk, and optimize performance, end to end. Since 1999, we have made long-term relationships, customer service excellence, and purposeful innovation guiding principles to ensure customers have a trusted advisor at their side, helping them focus on their business, not the technology behind it.

To learn more about Logically, visit: www.logically.com/cyberfirst or follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/logicallymsp/

