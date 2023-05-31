Logically's Monitoring and Protection Product Wins 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award

The MSSP's Proprietary Cybersecurity Tool, SentryXDR 360, Recognized in the Analytics Category

DUBLIN, Ohio, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Logically , one of the nation's leading managed security and IT service providers, today announced that its proprietary cybersecurity solution, SentryXDR 360, has won Business Intelligence Group's 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Award in the analytics category. The annual industry awards program seeks to identify and reward the world's leading companies and products that are working to keep our data and electronic assets safe amidst growing cybersecurity threats.





SentryXDR 360 monitors and protects valuable data by creating a 360-degree view of activity across a network, detecting malicious activity, and responding in real-time. Logically has aggregated the best-in-class, latest cybersecurity tools and AI resources to develop this one-of-a-kind solution. Not only does SentryXDR 360 help IT teams react more quickly to incoming threats, but it can even use EDR tools to take action against malicious threats on its own, providing customers with 24/7 support that brings peace of mind.

"We are honored to be selected by Business Intelligence Group for this prestigious award," said Joshua Skeens, CEO of Logically. "It's no secret that cyber threats have been on the rise in recent years – particularly in the wake of the pandemic. Unfortunately, we're also simultaneously experiencing a shortage of IT talent to keep organizations safe. We believe that SentryXDR 360 is the perfect compliment to support these busy IT teams, acting as a 24/7 watchdog for potential threats while freeing IT professionals to focus on bigger-picture, high-level issues that require human intervention."

"We are delighted to recognize Logically as a winner in the 2023 Fortress Cybersecurity Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "As our society continues to evolve and become more reliant on networks and data, solutions like Logically's SentryXDR 360 are crucial to provide the protection and trust we all demand."

About Logically

Logically is a leading national managed security and IT solution provider that helps organizations secure and support their businesses today, solve for tomorrow, and strategize for the future with cyber-first solutions. Our team of experts, including cybersecurity, engineering, networking, and cloud specialists, collaborate with customers to implement solutions that protect their assets, reduce risk, and optimize performance, end to end. Since 1999, we have made long-term relationships, customer service excellence, and purposeful innovation guiding principles to ensure customers have a trusted advisor at their side, helping them focus on their business, not the technology behind it.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

