Logicbroker Onboarded As An Approved Walmart Marketplace Solution Provider

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Logicbroker is proud to announce our partnership with Walmart Marketplace as an approved solution provider. This certification enables Logicbroker clients to fully integrate and sell to all customers shopping on the Walmart Marketplace.

Logicbroker clients can now access enhanced and expanded Walmart Marketplace integrations to sync product content, inventory, sales, and more. Clients using the Logicbroker Portal can now manage all Walmart product data and sync fulfillment operations directly into the Portal. This gives customers the consolidated, single-pane view necessary to manage all the data and transactions across multiple sales channels.

"Logicbroker's flexibility and numerous native integrations have always been some of our key differentiators," Logicbroker CEO Justin Hartanov said. "As an approved solution provider, we look forward to connecting even more customers to the Walmart Marketplace and ensure each seller has the opportunity to showcase their products."

This integration into the Walmart Marketplace allows Logicbroker clients to:

View orders from Walmart.com in real-time

Enhance customer visibility by natively exporting shipping information to or from Walmart

Capture and process returns and refunds for simpler accounting and inventory management

Manage product catalogs through Logicbroker's portal to list and un-list products

Automatically update and sync stock levels for up-to-date availability

Logicbroker will now be listed on the Solution Provider App Store, ensuring expedited product onboarding for those not currently selling on the Walmart Marketplace. Additionally, Logicbroker and Walmart's partnership enables efficient channel management for all Walmart Sellers not currently utilizing the Logicbroker Portal.

To learn more about this incredible partnership, and to explore ways to expand into the Walmart Marketplace, visit www.logicbroker.com/walmart .

About Logicbroker

Logicbroker provides modern dropship and marketplace solutions that connect retailers and brands to Connect, Orchestrate, and Grow their commerce platform to take control of their customer experience. Through curated expanded assortment, flexible integration tools, and automated onboarding procedures, Logicbroker clients enjoy unmatched speed-to-market capabilities. We work with mid-market and enterprise organizations and service brands.

CONTACT: Becca McCarthy, [email protected]

SOURCE Logicbroker