LogicGate Announces EMEA Expansion to Meet Growing Demand for Holistic GRC Solutions

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , a leading provider of transformative risk and compliance solutions through its Risk Cloud® platform, today announced an expanded international presence and partnership to help risk leaders across the world transform, connect, and scale their GRC programs. To support its growth, LogicGate launched a new partnership with Climb Channel Solutions , an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB).

According to Gartner, 75% of the global population will have privacy protections by the end of 2024. As the global regulatory environment grows increasingly complex, companies need to bring security and privacy teams together to increase collaboration, communication and visibility across the organization. Through their partnership, LogicGate and Climb will help multinational organizations navigate global security and privacy concerns by developing holistic, centralized and connected GRC programs.

"In today's evolving GRC landscape, privacy doesn't equal security, and security doesn't always translate to compliance," said Andy Ruse , president of field operations at LogicGate. "As organizations navigate the complexities of our global regulatory system, they need to move beyond 'checking the compliance box' to ensure their systems are compliant and secure. By partnering with Climb, we're taking a major step forward in bringing holistic GRC to the EMEA market and helping global companies transform their risks into strategic opportunities."

Leveraging the partnership, LogicGate will strategically expand its EMEA presence by increasing sales and customer success for its Risk Cloud platform. The company's fast-growing user base in the region includes customers like Equiniti , Zurich Insurance, and Luno .

"In today's global risk landscape, many companies have difficulty communicating privacy and security issues to stakeholders, prioritizing decision-making on business context and aligning teams around shared outcomes," said Andrew Fidgeon, Business Development Director at Climb Channel Solutions. "LogicGate's Risk Cloud platform enables leaders to ensure their systems are both compliant and secure by easily breaking down silos and encouraging cross-departmental collaboration across the organization."

LogicGate's international expansion marks another important milestone in the company's growth plans. This year alone, LogicGate has released eight GRC Applications and continues to innovate in cyber risk and controls compliance, including advancements in cyber risk quantification and continuous control monitoring integrations. Because of its investment in the Risk Cloud platform, LogicGate was recognized as a "Strong Performer" in The Forrester Wave™: Third-Party Risk Management Platforms, Q2 2022 report and named a Leader on the G2 Grid Report for GRC Platforms in Winter 2023 for the 14th consecutive quarter.

For more information on how LogicGate seamlessly unites privacy and security with Risk Cloud, visit the LogicGate website .

About LogicGate

LogicGate®, creator of the Risk Cloud® platform, is redefining the way businesses think about risk. Through the proactive management of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) processes via the no-code, agile Risk Cloud, hundreds of customers rely on Risk Cloud to improve organizational efficiency, reduce costs and enable revenue generation and retention. In addition to earning recognition for its technology innovation from Gartner and G2, the global company has received accolades from Crain's Chicago Business, Built in Chicago and the Chicago Tribune for its company culture and was recognized in Inc. 5000 2022.

About Climb Channel Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc.

