LogicGate Celebrates Landmark Year with Industry Recognition and Unprecedented Growth

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicGate , the leading AI-powered GRC platform for the Enterprise, today announced that the company has achieved a milestone 2025, including recognition as an industry leader and nearly 50% year-over-year ARR growth from large enterprise customers. Over the past year, LogicGate has cemented its status as the AI leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) with new features and offerings that eliminate repetitive work, deliver operational efficiencies, and accelerate time-to-value with data-driven insights. Moreover, LogicGate's unique approach to Intentional AI and its AI Governance Solution have positioned the company at the forefront of the AI revolution.

"We've built the most connected and dynamic platform on the market, with Intentional AI woven in — not bolted on — empowering our customers to manage their risk in a flexible, scalable, and data-rich environment," said LogicGate CEO and co-founder Matt Kunkel . "Our significant expansion over the past year is fueled by a culture of continuous improvement, ensuring our solutions stay ahead of the increasingly complex GRC landscape. The strategic momentum from a transformative 2025 will not only propel our growth, but position LogicGate as the definitive standard in redefining modern, AI-powered GRC."

Industry Recognition

In October, LogicGate was named A Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance Tools, Assurance Leaders. Gartner identified LogicGate as a Leader amongst its peers for both vision and execution, which we believe highlights the company's proven ability to deliver results with consistency and excellence.

LogicGate also received a number of other industry recognitions in 2025, including:

Additionally, LogicGate was recognized on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List for the fourth year in a row and landed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies List for the fifth consecutive year, further underscoring the company's strong growth trajectory.

Product Roadmap Demonstrates Commitment to Innovation

LogicGate's benchmark-setting solutions grew even stronger in 2025, providing customers with advanced AI capabilities, new automation and analysis tools, and other performance-amplifying features designed to further streamline and augment the risk management process.

Enhancing the company's suite of Spark AI features, LogicGate launched Spark AI Autofill , which alleviates the laborious task of hand-keying data into forms, creating time efficiencies and more accuracy for users. The full suite of intentional AI capabilities delivers operational value, empowering teams to work smarter, act faster, and create enterprise-wide impact through AI-driven outcomes that enhance program performance and validate decision-making.

And in April, the Automated Control Gap Analysis feature was added to LogicGate's AI-powered platform, allowing customers to easily identify coverage gaps while cross-mapping their security capabilities across different regulatory and compliance frameworks.

LogicGate is the most connected platform on the market, architected to deliver predictable performance under maximum load, supporting millions of records and complex calculations without degrading user experience. Leveraging the power of AI, native integrations, and developer-friendly APIs and blueprints that seamlessly connect with existing systems and homegrown applications, LogicGate customers took control of their programs, performing over 6 million builder configuration changes in 2025.

Additional solutions and enhancements released by LogicGate in 2025 include:

A new Operational Risk Management (ORM) Solution, enabling customers to prioritize risks based on their process criticality and financial impact, allowing them to more easily quantify and visualize operational risks across different business units.

(ORM) Solution, enabling customers to prioritize risks based on their process criticality and financial impact, allowing them to more easily quantify and visualize operational risks across different business units. Upgrades to the Controls Compliance Application , empowering customers to more easily share evidence across frameworks and adopt a "test once, comply many" posture. This upgrade includes complementary access to A-LIGN' s Compliance Information Request List for services such as SOC 2, ISO, HITRUST, PCI, and more.

, empowering customers to more easily share evidence across frameworks and adopt a "test once, comply many" posture. This upgrade includes s Compliance Information Request List for services such as SOC 2, ISO, HITRUST, PCI, and more. LogicGate's first-to-market Value Realization Tool revealed that LogicGate customers nearly triple their investment by automating and centralizing their GRC processes through the AI-powered platform.

Strengthened Leadership Fuels Further Innovation

The LogicGate leadership team grew even more robust in 2025, adding new members who bring experience, expertise, and a strong vision for the future of GRC. In May, Diego Panama was named LogicGate's President and Chief Operating Officer, bringing with him a wealth of experience accelerating both high-growth startups and enterprise organizations. In November , he was joined by new Chief Marketing Officer Michael Schultz and Chief Revenue Officer Maureen Noonan , both of whom bring valuable experience and expertise to LogicGate at a critical time in the company's growth trajectory.

"Since joining LogicGate earlier this year, I have seen firsthand how this company is leveraging AI to reimagine what modern risk management looks like," said Panama. "From a surge in high-stakes enterprise adoption to the prestigious market validation we've received, it's clear that our best-in-class, GRC solutions serve as a core market differentiator. As AI innovation accelerates and the risk landscape shifts in real-time, LogicGate's Risk Cloud is uniquely designed to help enterprises scale with change, simplify complexities, and fortify their data. We navigate these waters with them, working in lockstep with our customers to achieve sustainable program maturity."

Authoritative Thought Leadership to Drive the GRC Industry Forward

LogicGate continues to play a key role in driving new conversations and guiding GRC industry innovation. CEO Matt Kunkel appeared in Fast Company to advocate for treating AI as "the new cloud," while CISO Nick Kathmann wrote a piece for Fortune about adapting to new generations with shifting risk tolerances. These conversations and others have helped set the tone for the GRC industry, further establishing LogicGate as not just a key contributor, but a leading voice.

Other key thought leadership contributions included:

Your Business Uses AI—Do You Know Who Is Responsible For It? ( Forbes Technology Council )

) The Risk of Inaction (and the ROI of Change) ( CPO Magazine )

) Ride the Wave: Modern Businesses Brave Rough Waters ( InformationWeek )

) Ethical AI Use Isn't Just the Right Thing to Do – It's Also Good Business ( Unite.AI )

Building a Future for Intentional AI-Based GRC

LogicGate is entering 2026 with visionary product innovation that focuses on dismantling operational friction for the enterprise through intentional AI and game-changing Agentic AI offerings. While 2025 was LogicGate's strongest year on record, the company's transformative roadmap ensures that 2026 will be even stronger.

About LogicGate

LogicGate® is the AI-powered enterprise GRC platform, helping governance, risk, and compliance teams limit surprises, strengthen resilience, augment program performance, and confidently quantify impact and business value. Built to provide a centralized view of risk and compliance, with AI intelligence woven into the platform's core, LogicGate delivers real-time insights and actionable data to help drive current business decisions, with the flexibility to scale alongside evolving business needs. Recognized as a Leader in the GRC Market, we feel LogicGate continues to further solidify its position as a best-in-class platform. Learn more about LogicGate by visiting www.logicgate.com or LinkedIn .

